Talk Back: Why does it smell like smoke outside?

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — From now until the end of January, residents of Alpharetta and surrounding areas may see or smell smoke as contractors begin the construction of a new interchange along Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road.
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to add two toll lanes in each direction running 16 miles from the North Springs MARTA station in Sandy Springs north to McGinnis Ferry Road in Alpharetta. In addition to replacing two Ga. 400 overpasses in Alpharetta, the city will inherit a new interchange where none existed before.
The City of Alpharetta announced Dec. 15 that contractors working for the Georgia Department of Transportation will be burning vegetative debris during this time. The smell or visible presence of smoke may be especially apparent in the northeastern section of the city and around Milton’s eastern border.
Although outdoor burning is typically prohibited within city limits, Georgia law allows state agencies to engage in outdoor burning as part of its projects, superseding local ordinances.
The Georgia Department of Transportation’s contractor will be responsible for closely monitoring the burn and will have precautions in place on site to keep all fires under control, according to the City of Alpharetta. Additionally, Alpharetta, Milton and Forsyth County fire departments will be ready to respond to any emergencies that may arise.
Overall, the project’s completion date is slated for March 9, 2024.
