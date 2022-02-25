Suspect pleads not guilty in Roswell murder cold case

ATLANTA — The man accused of molesting and murdering 8-year-old Joshua Harmon in 1988 pleaded not guilty to the charges at a Feb. 24 hearing, waiving his right to a formal arraignment.

The suspect, James Michael Coates, 56, of Woodstock, asked to be released on bond not to exceed $10,000, but that request was denied.

The Roswell Police Department arrested and charged Coates during a traffic stop last summer shortly after detectives allegedly linked DNA evidence from Coates to the scene of the murder more than 30 years ago.

Coates faces eight counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated child molestation, murder, aggravated sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the first degree, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Coates’ attorney, Katherine Racz, argued he should be granted bond by highlighting his ties to the community.

Racz said that when Coates was arrested in July, he was still living in Woodstock with his parents and older brother – decades after the murder had occurred – and was working at a local Burger King.

“Your honor, he is not a flight risk,” Racz said. “He was interviewed as a suspect in this case over [20] years ago in 1998 and he remained in the greater Atlanta area. He did not run, he did not flee, he did not skip town.”

Racz said Coates received his GED in Chesterton, Indiana, and went on to earn three medical technical degrees from the Illinois Medical Training Center before he moved to Atlanta in 1985.

Three years later, Harmon’s body was discovered in a wooded area 100 yards from both his and Coates’ Roswell apartment complex. Harmon had been reported missing two days prior.

Named a suspect in 1998

Roswell police identified Coates as a suspect in 1998 after taking a blood sample while he was serving 20 years on a 1993 conviction for child molestation.

Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Chinekwu Okam said the molestation case for which Coates was convicted in 1993 had similarities to the Harmon murder. In both cases, Okam said, the victims were 8-year-old white boys who had been lured into the woods. But in the 1993 case, the victim managed to escape, report the incident and identify Coates as his offender in a line-up.

“The fact that he doesn’t have a lengthy criminal history is not indicative of this case because he was sentenced to 20 years in prison,” Okam said. “So, because of the length of the time that he was in prison, he did not have the opportunity to commit a crime because he was locked up in the department of corrections.”

While Coates maintains his innocence on the child molestation conviction, Racz said he agreed to register as a sex offender in 2014. She added that Coates had not committed any other felonies since his 1993 conviction.

But, Okam pointed out, Coates also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery/family violence charge against someone who was 65 years or older in 2019.

It wasn’t until December 2020 that Coates met with law enforcement again. At that time, Racz said, Roswell police asked for another sample of his DNA, which Coates agreed to by going to the police station himself, giving them what they needed, then heading off to work.

Trouble with evidence

Racz alleged that the reason Roswell police asked for the new sample is because the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lost Harmon’s 1988 sexual assault kit and was unable to compare it to Coates’ 1998 blood sample. However, Racz said, the GBI “suddenly” found the kit in 2012 and finally examined it in 2014.

Out of four samples taken from the kit, Racz said the GBI concluded that two contained Harmon’s DNA. The third sample did not have enough evidence to run a test, and the fourth could not be successfully examined.

The case was revived in 2015 when Roswell police received funding for more exacting DNA testing. Authorities sent the 1988 samples to CyberGenetics Inc., an independent laboratory in San Diego, California. Roswell police said those results were what allegedly linked Coates to the crime.

But at Thursday’s hearing, Racz said the lab determined that the likelihood of the DNA belonging to Coates was 1 in 67,000.

“This is the state’s case,” Racz said. “Your honor, I firmly believe having taken a look at the voluminous evidence that the state has provided to us so far that Mr. Coates did not commit this crime and that the state cannot prove that he committed this crime without a reasonable doubt.”

Okam said it was up to the jury to decide whether there was enough evidence to convict Coates, adding that due to the gruesomeness of the case and similarity to his 1993 conviction, Coates should “absolutely” be denied bond.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick agreed, saying the defendant’s flight risk was “greater than ever.”

Barwick said that while Coates had allegedly complied with registering as a sex offender, he continued to be close to children by working at Burger King.

“I think [Burger King is] a fine place to work and a fine institution,” Barwick said, “but it certainly involves a lot of exposure to children and perhaps a playground, and so I was distressed by that.”