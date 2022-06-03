Suspect in 1988 Roswell murder asks to defend himself

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge adjourned James Michael Coates’ motions hearing on June 2 after it became unclear whether he wanted to dismiss his attorney and proceed on his own behalf.

Coates, 56, of Woodstock, is accused of murdering an 8-year-old Roswell boy in 1988. He was arrested July 2021 after detectives with the Roswell Police Department allegedly linked his DNA to the scene of the murder.

Coates pleaded not guilty to the charges in February. He is facing eight counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated child molestation, murder, aggravated sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the first degree, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

On May 4, Coates filed a motion to dismiss his attorney, Katherine Racz Lake. However, at the June 2 hearing, Lake said she had spoken to Coates, and he had agreed to “reset that motion” until the motions that were on the calendar that day were addressed.

“I would ask that the courts give me an opportunity to go for the motions that are on the calendar today to speak further with Mr. Coates about his wishes,” Lake said.

But, Adriane Love, deputy district attorney for Fulton County’s capital case and cold case unit, said the state had already filed an affidavit in support of Coates’ motion on May 4.

“I want to ensure that since he has not only filed that motion, but I believe he’s filed other motions, [that they] are invalid given that Mrs. Lake is currently representing him,” Love said. “… The state would just ask that we, in order to protect the integrity of whatever happens this point forward, the court at least require of the defendant what his preferences are at this point.”

After only about half an hour, Barwick adjourned the hearing, saying that it was to protect both Coates’ rights and prevent from having to restart the process in case Coates decides he does want to represent himself.

“We are not going to go forward on any of the motions today,” Barwick said.

The motions hearing will be postponed for at least 30 days.