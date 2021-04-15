DUNWOODY, Ga. — A legislative proposal granting municipalities regulatory authority over the discharge of bows and arrows within their jurisdictions saw little movement during the Georgia General Assembly session that adjourned at midnight March 31.

House Bill 471, sponsored by Reps. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs), Wes Cantrell (R-Woodstock), Angelika Kausche (D-Johns Creek) and Miriam Paris (D-Macon), was introduced and referred to the House Game, Fish and Parks Committee. The bill has not moved since Feb. 18.

The current text would give municipalities power to adopt reasonable ordinances regulating the use of bows and arrows in their jurisdiction, while protecting their use on private property. State law supersedes most local regulations on deer hunting. State law also requires the hunter to have a permit. The statutes of most area cities outlaw the use of weapons within local parks, including bow and arrows or crossbows.

The issue of suburban bow hunting came to a head on Nov. 30, as the Dunwoody City Council found it lacked authority to quell resident concerns about bowhunting in the city.

A deer was killed with a gun in a Dunwoody neighborhood about two weeks prior to the meeting.

Hunting with a firearm in a residential area is illegal. Using a bow and arrow is not.

For many local residents, this was the first mention of the cottage industry that has sprung up in northern Atlanta suburbs seeking trophy deer that do not face the same threats as deer in rural parts of the state.

One such group’s social media page says hunting deer is equally as challenging as obtaining a property owner’s permission.

One local family faced a surprising trespasser Sunday, Nov. 29. The Rich family was enjoying the morning, when a mobile phone notification alerted them a person had been detected on their property.

The person was in full hunting gear underneath a gazebo and holding a mobile phone.

“I kinda just lost it, I couldn’t believe (he) felt the liberty to be on the property without asking,” property owner Dr. Jennifer Peer-Rich said.

Her spouse confronted the hunter, who had shot a deer and tracked it to their property using a mobile phone.

This day was the family’s introduction to an issue with what Peer-Rich called real privacy and safety concerns.

Without permission, a hunter could receive a trespassing citation or face severe injury. That is concerning to one local state legislator.

“The most pressing safety concern I can think of is if you are dressed in camouflage on somebody’s property, and you have not talked to the property owner and you are carrying a weapon through their yard,” Rep. Josh McLaurin said. “If you get shot by the property owner and killed, I don’t know that the property owner gets arrested. You might be setting up lawful killing in castle doctrine style self-defense just by virtue of appearing on other people’s property.”

Bow hunting season opens Sept. 12 and ends Jan. 31, 2022.