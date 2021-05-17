Substance abuse in the “Heroin Triangle” has risen this year. Wellstar is trying to help.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — On April 19 Wellstar North Fulton Hospital launched their medical withdrawal program to aid those beginning withdrawal from opioids or alcohol.
The three-to-five-day program provides patients with a medically supervised withdrawal process that helps minimize symptoms and has led to more successful remission.
“If we catch it early enough, we can prevent you from going through all those really bad withdrawal symptoms…using the best practices and medical treatment we have,” said Wellstar North Fulton’s Chief Medical Officer Karim Godamunne.
According to Godamunne, the program derived from a community need assessment.
“The thing that came out of that was, we know there's a lot of substance use disorder in our communities, but there's not enough resources to help them,” Godamunne said.
Various investigations between 2015 and 2017 unearthed a 4000 percent increase in heroin-related deaths in North Fulton communities. This area was deemed “The Heroin Triangle.”
Since then, more attention has been paid to the local opioid and substance abuse crisis. However, new data shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased substance abuse in communities nationwide, including North Fulton.
“The reality is that this pandemic has served as fuel for the opiate crisis,” Godamunne said. “We know, from national data that the opioid epidemic has gotten worse because of the pandemic, because of stresses in people's lives.”
That’s why Godamunne is especially optimistic about launching this medical withdrawal program now.
“This is a proven model that's been done elsewhere,” Godamunne said. “This is not a unique pilot program. This is a model that has been successful for many individuals at different places around the country with similar types of services.”
After a pre-screening phone call and an in-person assessment, patients are admitted to the Wellstar hospital for assistance with acute medical withdrawal symptoms. Following patient discharge at the end of the three-to-five-day period, patients are put in touch with various community resources for continued treatment.
“We're not here to judge people,” Godamunne said. “We're here to keep them safe keep providing compassionate care. That's what we're all about, and that's why I wanted to bring his service to our community.”
