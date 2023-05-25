Some Johns Creek officials question Medley tax incentives

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek officials raised questions about the estimated $4.2 billion economic impact mega-development Medley will have on the city in a larger discussion on tax abatements at its May 23 work session.

Medley, the 43-acre mixed-use project set to anchor Johns Creek’s Town Center, is projected to include 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment, 900 residential units and 110,000 square feet of office space.

Media outlets have reported 11 new tenants have signed leases at Medley, most of them food and beverage concepts. Phase I of the project is scheduled to open in the latter half of 2025, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

The project was unanimously approved for tax cuts at a meeting of the Development Authority of Fulton County April 25. Medley will be taxed at 50 percent in the first year during the incentive period, bringing in an estimated $2.5 million, and will become fully taxable over a 10-year term.

Because inducement is the first step in a two-step process, Medley’s financing for $400 million in bonds was approved the same day as the city’s work session — prompting questions from councilmembers about the nature of tax incentives.

At issue is a loss in tax revenue for the City of Johns Creek. Kimberly Greer, Johns Creek assistant city manager, said the city will forgo $300,000 in tax revenue in year one. But she said the city would also be getting the same amount in taxes, an increase over the current annual tax revenue received of roughly $80,000 for the site.

Mark Toro, Medley’s developer, won similar tax concessions 10 years ago with Alpharetta’s Avalon. For that project, Toro was awarded $550 million in tax abatements over 10 years as its construction was underway in 2013. That action cost Alpharetta an estimated $1 million in tax revenues over the 10-year term, according to officials with that city.

City asks for notification

Fulton County Economic Development Director Samir Abdullahi led the Johns Creek council’s work session discussion. Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne also listened in.

Councilwoman Stacy Skinner questioned whether the Development Authority notifies the city in advance of tax abatement approval. While it wouldn’t be “first right of refusal,” Abdullahi said there could be a “courtesy notification.”

“There is no vote or voice that is in need from the city or the school in order to support the taxpayer,” he said.

Tax abatements apply to all tax structures, Abdullahi said, including the city, the county and the school system.

Councilman Larry DiBiase cited a comment made in front of the Development Authority Board, stating that Medley was “dependent upon” the tax abatement.

“That's a pretty serious statement,” DiBiase said. “To me, as a council person, I'd like to know that that's going on, that the project is teeter-tottering on whether … it's going to go forward or not based on what the Development Authority, and the citizens of the Development Authority, [decide].”

He asked what the “guardrails,” the “transparency” and the “standard operating procedures” were to educate and inform local governments.

“This all worked out wonderfully. It could have not, also,” DiBiase said. “It could have gone the other way, and we would all have been flat-footed. The city would have been flat-footed.”

Abdullahi said there are no standard operating procedures, but the city has similar powers to the county in providing economic incentives.

In an interview, Mayor John Bradberry said Medley is integral to the city’s Town Center and that it’s already having a “ripple effect.”

“We will see over time that the benefits will far exceed anything that we may have given up in the short term,” Bradberry said.

Hortons loses zoning case

At its regular meeting following the work session, the City Council voted 4-3 to deny a zoning application for contract owner Abid Khutliwala, who planned to build a Tim Hortons restaurant on a .84-acre parcel a few feet away from the Abberley Township gate off State Bridge Road. Councilmembers Dilip Tunki, Bob Erramilli and Erin Elwood cast the dissenting votes.

The property holds a joint-access easement, connecting Abberley’s private drive through a strip mall to the Goodwill parking lot, that would have been used in the business’ drive-thru. A major concern brought forth in previous public input meetings and at the City Council meeting was traffic congestion.

Khutliwala had revised the site plan in hopes of mitigating resident concern.

“Abid, don’t give up,” Mayor Bradberry said. “I know that that’s tough. We do want to see you succeed in Johns Creek.”

The city also recognized Kirk Franz for his 16 years of work as recreation manager. Franz, who recently accepted a position as Forsyth County Parks and Recreation director, received a standing ovation.

“Mr. Franz’s positive contributions to the city will continue to resonate for years to come,” said Greer, Johns Creek assistant city manager.