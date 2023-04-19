Secretary of State talks election security at Johns Creek chamber event

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger focused on election security and streamlining the voting process at a legislative update breakfast sponsored by the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce April 17.

Raffensperger highlighted Georgia’s “secure, verifiable” paper ballot system, lending itself to audit and recount, as well as a photo ID requirement for voting. He also said voter wait times on Election Day must be shorter than one hour.

The event, which drew close to 50 people, was held in the Taylor Lodge at St. Benedict Catholic Church. The crowd included business and government leaders including former Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, Johns Creek City councilmembers Stacy Skinner, Bob Erramilli and Larry DiBiase as well as Mayor John Bradberry.

Through authorization from the Georgia Assembly, Raffensperger said Georgia joined a multi-state organization that cleans voter rolls, emphasizing it as an “objective” process.

“When we pull 300,000 people off the voter rolls at the end of the election cycle — guess what? They don't live here. We know they don't live here,” Raffensperger said. “We couldn't pull them off because of federal law during election season like 2022, 2020.”

Raffensperger also spoke on the city’s recent drive to run its own municipal election, though the City Council decided to leave the process in the hands of Fulton County this year.

The City of Milton is the only North Fulton municipality that will run its own elections this year.

“I think Milton is saying, ‘Well, we'd like to do it alone,’ Raffensperger said. “Bless their hearts.”

Raffensperger also described SB 84, a bi-partisan bill that protects elderly individuals and those with disabilities from financial exploitation. The bill has been passed, he said, and it’s waiting on a signature from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Bradberry stepped up to the podium to share his excitement for new city developments, like Town Center, Creekside Park and Cauley Creek Park, which is set to open this summer.

“I just think the future is very bright in Johns Creek,” Bradberry said.

The mayor is scheduled to give the “State of the City Address” April 27 at Chattahoochee High School from 6-8 p.m.