Scammers lift $2 million by impersonating Fulton school officials

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thieves using spoofed email accounts of Fulton County School System employees were able to defraud a local company out of more than $2 million over a three-month period, Alpharetta police officials say.
Details of the investigation are limited, but police reports said that unidentified thieves pretending to be Fulton County Schools Chief Financial Officer Marvin Dereef and a school system purchasing agent stole nearly 1,000 laptop computers worth $2,060,474 from Edge Solutions, an Alpharetta-based technology company.
Police said Edge Solutions received an email order from the suspects Sept. 14 for $372,867 worth of Lenovo X1 Thinkpad computers.
Employees at Edge Solutions told police they believed the email was a legitimate order because it came from the email address, @fultoncschools.org, which is a spoof of the legitimate Fulton County Schools address, @fultonschools.org.
The order was processed and shipped, and on Oct. 3, an unidentified suspect picked up the computers from Edge Solution’s warehouse in Alpharetta.
Thieves later used Dereef’s identity to make two more orders for laptops worth $834,103 on Oct. 13, and for $853,502 on Nov. 4. Both orders were also picked up at the Edge Solutions warehouse by an unidentified suspect.
The fraud was finally uncovered on Nov. 29, when after multiple attempts to reach Dereef for payment, Edge Solutions employees visited the offices of Fulton County Schools and met the real Marin Dereef, who said the orders were not real.
“This is when Edge Solutions realized they had been scammed,” police reports said.
In an email statement to Appen Media, Julie Haley, Edge Solutions chief executive officer, promised the company’s clients that no customer data has been exposed by the incident.
“Edge Solutions recently fell victim to a sophisticated fraud scheme involving criminals posing as legitimate customers,” Haley said. “While the case is ongoing and law enforcement agencies have requested us not to discuss details of the investigation, we want to assure our customers that this theft involved only computer hardware and no customer data was lost or breached during this crime.”
Alpharetta Police officials have declined to comment further on this incident.
Brian Noyes, Chief Communications Officer for Fulton County Schools, said the district is cooperating fully with authorities.
“The district’s reputation is paramount to our good credit,” Noyes said. “Our Financial Department and school police are coordinating with state and federal investigators to find and take action against the individuals responsible for this fraud.”
Officials have confirmed the incident is also under investigation by federal authorities, including the United States Secret Service. But officials have not commented on why federal authorities have been called in.