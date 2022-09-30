'Save Fulton cities'; Unity leads at second sales tax town hall

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Mayors and representatives of 11 Fulton County cities projected a message of unity and strength Sept. 28 at a second town hall meeting to discuss distribution of the countywide local option sales tax.
The cities are locking horns with Fulton County over how an estimated $3 billion in sales tax revenue will be distributed over the next 10 years. The cities are fighting a Fulton County bid to keep more than the 5 percent share it has been getting over the past decade. The cities say the county’s proposal will cost them tens of millions of dollars they need to pay for local services without raising property taxes.
Held at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, the meeting was well attended by residents and a diverse panel of city officials from Alpharetta, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Milton, Palmetto, Sandy Springs, South Fulton and Union City.
City representatives spent nearly two hours answering questions on the proposed distribution negotiations with Fulton County officials, which have become increasingly heated.
“What Fulton County has been doing for the last few months, is not working together to help our residents,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “The one thing that is common amongst all of us in this room is if you live in Fulton County, and Fulton County gets what they want, we're all gonna get screwed.”
Every 10 years, the county and its cities – now 15 in number – renegotiate how money collected from LOST is distributed. Most often, the pot is generally apportioned based on each city’s population, while the county keeps a small portion for administrative fees.
But from the beginning of talks over the new 10-year agreement, the county has insisted on taking a greater share than it has in the last two decades. Fulton County initially proposed to increase its share from 5 percent to 35 percent.
City officials have come down hard against that proposal, saying it would devastate municipalities that rely on LOST proceeds to pay for things like law enforcement, fire and emergency rescue, parks and recreation, roads and other services.
Since that initial offer, negotiators on both sides have exchanged proposals. Most recently at a Sept. 23 mediation session with the Georgia Municipal Association in Atlanta, talks stalled when county officials refused to participate in negotiations in front of the public.
“There's no reason for the county that they can justify an increase in their percentage of LOST,” Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said. “If they want an increase in their percentage, they need to come to us, they need to come to you with a concrete proposal.”
The hostilities with the county over LOST negotiations has unified the cities.
“North, south, there’s always been a divide,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. “Republican, Democrat, there’s always been a divide. Black, white, an unfortunate divide … Look up here, there’s one positive thing that Fulton County has accomplished. They organized all of us.”
Paul said the cities have set aside all historic differences to focus on solving the real problems residents face in their daily lives.
That theme was echoed by each of the panelists, from all parts of Fulton County, each expressing their appreciation for the chance to tackle issues facing all of Fulton County together.
“We're all here united because this is a vitally important issue,” College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said.
Motley Broom, who’s city hosted the town hall Wednesday night, said all Fulton County Commissioners had been invited to share their position on LOST with residents. County officials chose not to attend.
“This was not supposed to be an event where we just talked and didn't have a dialogue with them,” Motley Broom said. “Commissioners Ellis, Abdur-Rahman, Morris and Arrington said they would not be able to attend, the others went radio silent … That is not good enough, when they are accountable to each one of us.”
Challenging the crowd to reach out to their county elected officials on the issue, Motley Broom said the County Commission should be held accountable by its constituents the same way city residents demand accountability from their mayors.
“Ask them the hard questions,” she said. “Ask them why they are so proud of a rollback in their millage rates – Because they want to look like the good guys while they're putting it on our backs.”
City and county officials will have their second mediation session on LOST at the Georgia Municipal Association in downtown Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 7, starting at 10 a.m.