SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each year, the Sandy Springs Police Department arrests close to 3,500 people on a wide range of charges — everything from murder and aggravated assault to driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

And without a Sandy Springs Municipal Jail, arrested individuals must be placed in custody with outside authorities, sometimes dozens of miles away, while the wheels of justice slowly turn.

But unlike municipalities that house inmates in their local sheriff’s office custody regardless of whether the arresting charge is for jaywalking or felony murder, in Sandy Springs what you’re charged with determines whether you’re sent to the clink in Fulton, Cobb, or Pickens counties, and how much time you can expect to spend there.

That also means a variation in how much the city pays to house arrestees.

At a July 18 meeting, the Sandy Spring City Council unanimously approved contracts with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Smyrna Police Department to house short-term and long-term inmates who may be awaiting trial in municipal court or serving sentences up to one year.

“The City of Smyrna Police Department runs its own jail and has been the primary provider of this service to the Sandy Springs Police and Municipal Court Services since 2018,” officials said in late June memos. “Due to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office being a significant distance away, it is not the best choice for processing arrestees from the city, but it does provide an appropriate jail location for those people that are under sentence.”

Records show that of the 2,351 people jailed by the Sandy Springs Police Department in 2022, 1,504 were processed and held at the City of Smyrna Jail for between one and five days on city ordinance and traffic violation charges.

McGinnis said another 1,308 people were cited and released in 2022.

Arrestable city ordinance charges include public urination, vandalism, entering automobiles and making false statements to police.

But the most common city ordinance charge is issued for “disorderly conduct,” which is cited nearly every day and has a wide range of meanings and interpretations from “throwing bottles, paper, cans, glass, sticks, stones, missiles, or any other debris on public property,” to acting violently, fighting, or standing in a street or sidewalk, “so as to impede the flow of vehicular traffic.”

If you are arrested for any of these items you will most likely be taken to the Smyrna jail.

Sgt. Matthew McGinnis, Public Information Officer for the Sandy Springs Police Department said all arrestees charged with felony or misdemeanor state charges are housed at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. In 2022, that number included about 850 individuals.

“Smyrna Jail is short-term holding for city ordinance violations,” he said. “Pickens County Jail is our long-term holding facility for city ordinance violations. That is determined by the Municipal Judge when they are sentenced.”

Between January and August of 2023, just two individuals were housed in the Pickens County Jail.

The Smyrna Jail is a 64-bed facility built in 1997 located about 17 miles from Sandy Springs, while the Pickens County Jail is a larger facility about 50 miles away from the city.

By agreeing to the updated inmate housing agreements with Pickens County and the City of Smyrna, officials also approved a sizable increase in what it pays to house inmates outside the county.

Through the new 2023 agreement, the per-inmate cost at the Smyrna Jail will increase by 40 percent, from $50 to $70 per day, requiring an increase of more than $190,000 to the police department’s budget.

Officials said their agreement with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, which caused per-inmate costs to rise about 20 percent from $45 to $55, will offset the increase in Smyrna costs.

Sandy Springs leaders were also presented with an option to hand municipal jail services off to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta, for $60 per inmate, per day, plus a portion of the cost for maintaining and operating the jail.

However, city leaders seemed hesitant about the option, citing “numerous historical coordination and performance issues,” they have faced while dealing with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

While they do use the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to house some inmates, neither Sandy Springs nor the county could provide Appen Media with any documents laying out the terms of their shared use jail agreement.

The only other cost savings option, city officials said, would be to release more people with a copy of their charges instead of booking them into jail.

The Sandy Springs City Council approved the inmate housing agreements without any further discussion.