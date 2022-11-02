Roswell turns to land condemnation for Oxbo Road project

ROSWELL, Ga. — For the first time in decades, the City of Roswell is taking ownership of one of the last parcels of land needed for the Oxbo Road realignment project.

At its Oct. 24 meeting, the Roswell City Council unanimously authorized the use of eminent domain to acquire 1,368 square feet of property at 50 Maple Street for fee simple right of way and another 2,947.41 square feet for a temporary easement for construction of the project.

Eminent domain, or condemnation, is the taking of property for fair market value for redevelopment purposes such as roads, sidewalks and parks. It can prevent projects from running behind schedule if the city cannot reach agreement with landowners on a price.

Proposed more than a decade ago, the Oxbo Road project is designed to solve a host of safety and mobility problems by eliminating the staggered intersection at Ga. 9 and converting the portion of Oxbo Road near Mimosa Boulevard into a two-way street.

But, Mayor Kurt Wilson said, an independent investigation conducted by the law firm Jarrard & Davis last year found that one of the circumstances that led to delays and multi-million-dollar cash settlements in the Oxbo Road project was the city’s “longstanding inability to use eminent domain.”

Before leaving office, former Mayor Lori Henry said Roswell was “well-known” for avoiding the use of condemnation, and City Attorney David Davidson said the last time he could remember the city authorizing or considering its use was in 2008.

The project’s cost has now more than doubled the original estimate of $7 million to $18.4 million. It is expected to be completed by Dec. 24, 2023. Wilson said that while he does not take the use of eminent domain lightly, it’s needed to get the Oxbo Road project done.

“Tonight, is a historic night,” Wilson said, “because this council and this staff recognizes that tool has to be part of an arsenal of protecting the taxpayers’ dollars.”

City Councilman Mike Palermo made the motion to approve the condemnation for property at 50 Maple Street. The motion was seconded by Councilman Peter Vanstrom. Before the vote, Palermo said he thought it was in the best interest of taxpayers.

“I certainly do not want the city to be making an easy decision of eminent domain,” Palermo said. “It’s a very difficult decision. At the same time, when there are transportation projects that clearly have a lot of support from the residents, the last thing residents want is overpaying for a property when there’s someone not willing to fairly negotiate.”

Appen Media’s request to the city for an update on the Oxbo Road realignment project has gone unanswered since Sept. 1.