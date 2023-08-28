Roswell student flees Hawaii wildfire carnage

ROSWELL, Ga. — As the wildfires slowly enclosed Hawaii’s historic coastal town of Lahaina, Kristina Benbow quickly grabbed her laptop, wallet and passport.

“The smoke that was starting to get really black – we were starting to see orange and red,” Benbow said. “At this point, we were sobbing.”

She and her friend Natalie Moning are in their final year of pharmacy school at the University of South Carolina. To have some fun during their nine one-month rotations, they applied to a Walgreens in Lahaina and arrived at the home of Bill and Lorri Robusto July 30, about a week before the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

The Robustos have been integral to the Lahaina community for more than 20 years, with Bill as the pharmacist at the town’s Walgreens. He retired last year after a 46-year career in the field but continued to host students in the guest house behind his home, a 5-minute walk from the beach.

In an aerial shot taken a day after the group escaped, the Robustos’ property had been reduced to ash. Only the frame of Bill’s Ford pickup truck was left standing.

According to an Aug. 18 report from Maui Now, more than 2,100 acres have been burned in Lahaina, aided by winds from Hurricane Dora. There have been 114 deaths. Local media have also reported more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for.

There was no outside communication for the town of Lahaina. Power went out at 4 a.m. that Tuesday morning, Aug. 8., and cell phone service had been lost.

After Benbow and Moning were sent home from Walgreens, they arrived at the Robustos at 10 a.m., and heard shingles ripping off surrounding homes from the violent winds. Beach chairs and tables slammed into the house.

“It was like out of a movie,” Benbow said. “It was very scary.”

Flames trickled down a hill across the street from the neighborhood, first seen by Lorri who had stepped onto a neighbor’s roof. There was a fire truck out there, but no one in authority gave orders to evacuate their area.

Everyone was on their own.

“The lack of knowledge of what was happening was really difficult,” Benbow said.

It wasn’t until the group heard explosions – propane tanks at a gas station down the street – that they gave themselves five minutes to pack belongings.

They left at around 5:30 p.m., but others didn’t leave for another hour.

“We would pass by people on the road, and we'd roll down the window, and be like, ‘Hey, do you know what's going on?’” Benbow said. “No one really knew.”

As they were leaving the neighborhood, flames were to the left and right, but the Robustos stayed positive with the hope that winds would go the opposite direction. They told Benbow and Moning not to worry and did what they could to distract them, with pictures of cats and videos of whales.

“They were fantastic,” Benbow said.

After hours of driving, the group finally found a hotel room outside of Wailea, and Benbow made first contact with her family in Roswell. There wasn’t any sleep that night, and Benbow says when she closes her eyes to sleep nowadays, she sees the flames coming down the hill and has thoughts about what she could have done differently.

But she says she’s getting better, surrounded by family. Moning, too, is back with family in Maryland.

Since FEMA arrived on the island, the Robustos have been placed in a condo on the other side of Maui and have seen major support from Benbow and Moning, who launched a fundraising campaign to help them rebuild their lives. As of Aug. 21, nearly $27,000 has been raised.

“We've been blown away,” Benbow said. “There's been complete strangers donating. It's been incredible. We've been very thankful to everyone who has donated.”

How to Help To make a donation to Bill and Lorri Robusto, visit www.gofundme.com/f/maui-fires-robusto-family-home.