ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are searching for a person of interest following a double homicide discovered Monday morning.
Roswell Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court at 11 a.m., Aug. 2 in reference to an unresponsive adult. Arriving officers located two adults inside the residence who were deceased. Their cause of death is still under investigation, however, the matter is being investigated as homicide. The identities of the deceased have not been released pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.
Investigators have identified a person of interest in Duane Hall, age 30, a Black male, 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 165 lbs. Hall is believed to be operating a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry bearing Georgia tag RSC5623, which was taken from the scene of the suspected murders.
Police are asking anyone who sees Hall or knows his whereabouts to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).
