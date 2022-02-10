Roswell Police lieutenant dies in medical emergency

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police Department is mourning the death of 43-year-old Lt. Joel Ruff, who died Thursday morning of a medical emergency while on duty.

Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo said the department was “heartbroken” to share the news but did not share details on the circumstances of his death.

Ruff was a 23-year veteran of the force. His most recent assignment, Lupo said, was serving as a watch commander for one of the department’s nightshift patrol squads.

“Before he ever pinned on his first badge, Lt. Ruff knew in his heart that service to our Roswell community was his calling,” Lupo said. “He began his career as one of our youth Police Explorers in 1995 and confirmed his passion for police work when he took his oath of office in 1998.”

“The joy and pride he found in leading his men and women was infectious,” Lupo continued, “and there was nothing he would not do or give of himself to see them succeed. His presence is irreplaceable, and his memory unforgettable. Lieutenant, rest easy. We have the watch from here.”

According to his LinkedIn, Ruff had experience in uniform patrol operations, conducting criminal investigations and law enforcement intelligence. Within an hour of sharing the news in a Facebook post, the Roswell Police Department received over 500 likes, 106 comments and 126 shares.

Jason Carter, who left a comment under the post, called Ruff “a great man and one hell of a detective.”

“Most people in this thread have already forgotten about the Bicycle Bandit, a bank robber from a few years back,” Carter said. “Lt. Ruff cracked the case.”

In 2008, authorities charged a 47-year-old man for twice robbing a Bank of America on Alpharetta Highway. In both instances, the suspect escaped on a bicycle. At the time, authorities in five counties said several banks had been robbed by a “bicycle riding bandit.”

Another comment from Betty Honey said Ruff was a nice person and good officer who had always been so helpful to those at the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tracy Cocquyt-McKernan echoed those thoughts.

“My heart breaks for all of you at RPD and his family,” Cocquyt-McKernan said. “Lt. Ruff was so kind to all of us in the Citizens Police Academy class and made time to answer our questions and share his love of law enforcement.”