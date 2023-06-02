Roswell, Milton residents push back against antisemitic flyers

ROSWELL, Ga. — Metro Atlanta residents and officials are speaking out against a series of antisemitic and racist flyers spread across driveways in Roswell and Milton in May, mere months after antisemitic flyers were found in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

Roswell resident Andrea Ferrard, who lives in the Edenwilde neighborhood off Etris Road, said May 28 was an average Sunday morning. She got an early start to let her dog out and grab the newspaper when she saw a flier in her driveway, tucked into a plastic bag of corn kernels.

The flier listed antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories. Ferrard said she was saddened to see the message spread in her neighborhood, particularly as a resident who grew up in Roswell and Dunwoody.

“I came back home to be in Roswell because it’s a great place to raise kids, I’ve been here over 20 years and never seen anything like this,” Ferrard said.

The resident had security cameras outside her home, but they had not captured any footage of people dropping the bags. Ferrard filed an online report with the Roswell Police Department in hopes they could investigate further.

Ferrard also reached out to City Councilwoman Sarah Beeson, who lives in a nearby neighborhood off Etris Road.

“I need to speak up because it’s not okay,” Ferrard said. “Our diversity is what makes us strong.”

Beeson did not see a flyer on her driveway but said about 400 homes in her area were hit with the papers.

“The majority of them were antisemitic propaganda, but there were also some that invoked race,” Beeson said.

Beeson said the flyer distribution seemed random, although her Black neighbors specifically received fliers about race and found an egg had hit their garage door.

“I think it’s incredibly disappointing, not only because its not a reflection of our community, but to hit peoples’ homes on Memorial Day weekend” Beeson said.

The councilwoman said the flyers were an act of division on a weekend that is meant to “bring together the country.”

Beeson said somebody in her neighborhood who had awakened early saw the “baggies of hate” and picked them up, sparing many residents from seeing the flyers themselves.

Beeson, who serves as the City Council’s public safety liaison, said the baggies likely did not violate any laws. They were not put into mailboxes or attached to anything, but simply dropped into people’s yards. The baggies of corn they were left in helped weigh down the flyer.

“They knew what they were doing,” Beeson said.

Still, she urges people to file police reports online if they were hit with flyers. That way the department has a record of the incident and a “pathway for investigation.”

Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Timothy Lupo said several residents have already reported the flyers.

“We’ve been reviewing the distribution and content for any criminal violations,” Lupo said.

When other cities like Dunwoody were hit with flyers, the individuals responsible for the distribution were identified but no charges were pressed. The city’s police chief said it was a “free speech issue.”

Georgia State Sen. Josh McLaurin (D- Sandy Springs) took to social media on May 28 to disavow the antisemitic flyers in Roswell.

“This is the effort of a very small and loosely organized group of people,” McLaurin said in a Twitter thread. “This isn’t from our neighbors.”

The state senator said the “whole point” of the flyers is to scare and harass people and make it seem like the group has more members than it does.

Miles away in the Kensington Farms neighborhood in Milton, resident Bill Anderson said his neighborhood was hit with antisemitic and homophobic flyers a week earlier on May 23. He said the flyers were wrapped in plastic, so he picked it up. When he realized what it was, he was surprised and disappointed.

“That kind of hatred doesn’t have a place in our society,” Anderson said. “I absolutely despise bullies, and that’s exactly what these people are trying to do.”

Anderson gave the flyers to the Milton Police Department, and he said he believes the people who distributed the papers should be prosecuted for a crime akin to intimidation or “hate mail.”

As of publication Milton police officials did not offer additional details.