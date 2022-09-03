Roswell man sentenced to 17 years for filming sex acts with teen

ATLANTA — A Roswell man has been sentenced for recording his sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl he hid at his apartment for three weeks in the summer of 2012.
Derrick Hunt, 39, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison, followed by supervised release for life. Hunt was convicted on May 16 after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography.
According to federal officials, on June 18, 2012, Hunt saw a Facebook post from a teen girl from Gwinnett County stating she wanted to run away from her family’s home. Hunt knew the girl was 13 years old, but still agreed to pick her up and take her to his apartment, where he gave her alcohol, marijuana and opioids.
Over the next several weeks, Hunt engaged in numerous sex acts with the girl while she was impaired from alcohol or drugs. Federal officials state he recorded the sex acts with a camera in his living room. Then, on July 7, 2012, Hunt arranged for the girl’s father to pick her up at a fast-food restaurant in Roswell.
Court records show that at around midnight on July 7, 2012, two Roswell police officers were dispatched to the restaurant in response to a call to Gwinnett County police about a missing, endangered juvenile. But, after waiting for about 90 minutes, the officers left to respond to other calls.
Federal officials state Hunt was unaware that the child’s father had arranged for the police to be at their meeting location, so when he finally dropped her off at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers headed back and conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Camaro. The driver was later identified as Hunt.
While being questioned, Hunt was purportedly “slightly uncooperative,” giving officers an incorrect home address. Police stated he and the 13-year-old girl also gave different accounts of how they had met. Because of those inconsistencies and the fact that the girl had been reported missing, Hunt was arrested in Fulton County and charged with child molestation offenses.
Hunt was released on bond and fled the state. The U.S. Attorney’s Office then obtained an arrest warrant for the federal offense of production of child pornography via a criminal complaint. Hunt was arrested under an alias in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 30, 2019.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley called Hunt a predator, saying people like him have no place in civilized society.
“Their victims, in this case a 13-year-old girl, will likely never fully recover from the abuse they endured,” Farley said. “Our warning to predators is that the FBI will go to great lengths to protect our most vulnerable citizens from those who seek to manipulate and do them harm.”
U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan warned parents. He said sexual predators will use every opportunity, including leveraging social media platforms, to lure children into these kinds of “exploitive situations.”
“The experience of this victim and her family is the kind of nightmare scenario for unsuspecting parents that we encourage citizens to try to avoid through vigilant monitoring on their children’s social media activities,” Buchanan said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul R. Jones prosecuted the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. The nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse was launched by the Attorney General in February 2006.
Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices around the country, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children. For more information about the initiative, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.