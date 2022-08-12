Roswell Housing Authority turns to city for support

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officials have promised a letter of support to go forward with a financial commitment to redevelop 199 Grove Way, according to Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell.

At its regular monthly meeting Aug. 9, Parrish said that while the board had not yet received the letter, she hopes it will be ready by the end of the month.

“We got their assurances personally,” Parrish said.

The 40 units at 199 Grove Way are owned by the Housing Authority of Roswell but managed by the Gainesville Housing Authority through a mutual agreement. Tenants earn below 80 percent of the area median income. They are all elderly and/or disabled.

In March, the agencies notified residents the City of Roswell had deemed the building structurally unsound, and they would need to relocate by the end of August. But, over the past couple of months, relocation challenges have mounted for residents, because of a lack of affordable housing in North Fulton County and landlords unwilling to accept government-subsidized Section 8 vouchers.

In the past, Mayor Kurt Wilson has said that unless the federal government under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, takes action, the city is not allowed to, meaning it cannot legally put up a loan to help finance a project.

The city, however, can help the housing authority attain points to qualify for a development deal under the HUD program. Properties earn points through HUD’s Real Estate Assessment Center inspections by their level of safe and sanitary living conditions.

Wilson has also stated that in order for the city to provide its support to the housing authority, he expects there to be a higher level of engagement between the two entities.

Beth Brown, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority, said the agencies are also drafting a letter to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for help in securing some gap financing. Gap financing refers to a short-term loan for the purpose of meeting an immediate financial obligation until sufficient funds to finance the longer-term financial need can be secured.

The redevelopment could take several years, but Brown has said that when it is completed, tenants will have the opportunity to move back to 199 Grove Way. On Aug. 9, she said more than half the residents have found housing or are working through the final paperwork. Only nine of the residents are still looking for housing options.

In the meantime, Nate Brooks, regional manager of the Leumas Group, has been visiting the site to work with residents one-on-one and to train some additional staff. That’s because the two relocation specialists HUD had hired to provide administrative support quit.

Brown said there were several incidents in which the residents “were very aggressive and verbally abusive” to them. Additionally, the housing authority is having a hard time hiring and retaining full-time maintenance technicians.

“We’ve had temps that come for a little while and then don't come back,” Brown said. “So, we’re getting a little more aggressive about our search. I’m not sure what else we can do. Our facilities manager has been coming on site at least once a week. We’re also borrowing from the Norcross Housing Authority …, and Dwight, who’s our resident who has worked as a maintenance technician before, he’s kind of serving as our on-call maintenance person and handling any routine work orders that come up.”

Bionca Johnson, the property manager, will also be out on leave for the next four weeks, so Brown said she will be taking her place until her spot can be filled.

“Our residents are just going to have to work with us while we try to work through this,” Brown said. “… We’re just sort of keeping our head above water here. We’re working closely with the relocation company, and we are meeting with HUD weekly to get updates on where we are with relocation – that’s a big focus right now.”

With most of the units now empty, Brown said they are looking out for squatters, but that they plan to keep utilities on for now. She added that there’s no longer a definitive date for the residents to vacate, but that it will depend on the safety of the building moving forward.

“In my experience, as long as the folks are working with us to actively try to help us find somewhere for them, that [Leumas will] continue to work with them,” Brown said. “Leumas had a 90-day contract, but they pretty much have to stay here until everybody gets relocated. … I’ve also been driving folks to look at different apartments and making phone calls. We’re supporting Leumas in whatever way that we can.”

In other business at the Aug. 9 Housing Authority meeting, the board considered an action plan to raise rents at the Myrtle Street Apartments. The property is one of more than 50 other income-based housing units owned by the Housing Authority of Roswell.

Brown said the Federal Home Loan Banks’ current rent structure states the housing authority could be charging $1,736 a month for a two-bedroom apartment and $1,793 for a three-bedroom. Right now, the agency is charging between $715 and $850 for its units. She said rental rates have been rising about 7 percent per year.

Costs overall, Brown said, are up about 20 percent. Parrish added that since she became chairwoman in 2018, the housing authority has never raised the rent on the apartments. The board agreed to table the item and revisit it before the end of the year.

“I appreciate that,” Parrish said, “but we have tabled and tabled and tabled for years now. I think the property was purchased in 2014. It’s 2022 now, so at some point, we have to really get serious about it.”

Board member Eric Schumacher said he just wanted to take more time to consider the impact the increase would have on residents and the future of the property.

“I am OK with an increase,” Schumacher said. “I would just want to make sure that we could explain that increase with data and numbers so that it’s fair and the residents that are currently living there understand it.”

The Housing Authority of Roswell meets at noon on the second Tuesday of every month in the Community Room at 199 Grove Way. The next meeting is Sept. 13.