Roswell Housing Authority hopes to close funding gap on Grove Way revitalization

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Housing Authority says it expects to close a $6 million funding gap needed to redevelop the 199 Grove Way apartments, a residential haven for low-income or disabled seniors.

The housing authority owns the 40-unit complex in the Pelfrey Pines housing development. Tenants must either be disabled or earn less than 80 percent of the area’s median income.

The agency anticipates redevelopment will require $30 million, which will include the addition of 62 units.

Residents were told the property was condemned in July 2022, and they needed to relocate.

As of April, all residents had relocated, pushing the housing authority closer to tearing down the original building and increasing the property to 102 units.

The redevelopment is estimated to cost about $30 million. To secure funding for the project, the housing authority is pursuing a low-income housing tax credit application that could generate about $17.92 million. To secure the credit, the board must raise $6 million in funding from other groups.

The Roswell City Council committed $2 million in grant funding at an April 11 meeting.

Recently, members of the housing authority met with Fulton County staff for further assistance. The group has worked with the county since the Grove Way “issues were created.”

“They are anticipating giving us nearly $2.1 million for this next development,” said Beth Brown, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority, which manages the property for the Roswell agency.

Brown said the Roswell Housing Authority will present the funding proposal at a Fulton County Commission meeting May 17 for a formal vote.

Brown also applied to Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s office for appropriations, which allows the senator’s office to carry out government programs for the year. Roswell Housing Authority Chairwoman Karen Parrish said her agency has made the short list. Brown is even more optimistic.

“We’re it as long as it gets appropriated,” Brown said.

Parrish said if the appropriation does come through, the group has “no guarantee” of how much money the redevelopment could receive. The application seeks $2.5 million.

Knowing that Warnock’s office will not have an official answer until July, the Roswell Housing Authority will continue to source and leverage its own assets for the remaining $2.5 million needed to close the project. Parris specified that the funds are not required to be “in place” until the fall of 2024, though, allowing the housing authority to more easily apply for the tax credit.

After the city came through in April, Parrish said Fulton County and Warnock’s office became more receptive to providing funds.

“Having the city on board with this created a synergy with other groups,” Parrish said.

Though not formally approved, the show of support from Warnock’s office feels like the “pieces are falling into place,” Parrish said.

The process to redevelop Grove Way, she said, has been long and complex. Parrish said that plans to demolish and rebuild the apartments date back to 2011, which is why the property was poorly maintained. By 2019 the group realized there were major costly structural issues that needed to be addressed, so the housing authority submitted a low-income tax credit application for two rounds of redevelopment funding. The application failed.

The housing authority fell short of meeting the application requirements because it lacked external financial support. After the first application failed, some housing authority board members resigned. Parrish said it was “heavy” work, particularly when they had to relocate the Grove Way residents last summer.

She said that while the board largely focused on helping its residents relocate, it also concentrated on a second tax credit application for 2023. The agency partnered with the developer Pennrose to helm the construction project.

“We need a plan, and we need to work together,” Parrish said.

She started working with the city to get formal financial support, acutely aware of why the first application failed. She looked to Fulton County and Warnock for additional funds to show backing for the redevelopment, too.

The tax credit application is due May 19, but the housing authority will not know until November whether it has secured the funds.

Meanwhile, Parrish assured residents that the work will continue — specifically on the housing authority’s additional 55 units not included in the redevelopment plan.

“Right after this, we plan a second phase to address the other 55 issues,” Parrish said. “We’re still not out of the woods.”

The first and second phases of development will be performed back-to-back with the tax credit funds.

More Coverage You can read more about 199 Grove Way here.