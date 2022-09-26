Roswell firefighter accused of hitting jogger faces jury trial

ATLANTA — A trial date has been set for a Roswell firefighter accused of fatally hitting a jogger with his truck in July.
Ronnie Harper, 68, of Athens, is facing two misdemeanor charges of homicide by vehicle in the second degree and failure to yield right of way at a crosswalk.
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail July 20 but was granted a pre-trial release that same day after posting a $23,000 bond. Harper waived formal arraignment Sept. 12 and pleaded not guilty.
A jury trial has been set for Dec. 20.
According to the incident report, Roswell police received a call July 13 at 9:05 a.m. about a person who had been hit by a vehicle in front of Fire Station 4. When the primary officer arrived at the scene, several officers and Roswell fire units were on scene.
The report states Harper had just left work when he got in his truck and tried to make a left-hand turn from Market Boulevard onto Old Alabama Road. At first, it states, Harper said the victim, Bonnie Abraham-Mikami, was not in the crosswalk when he hit her.
But, video footage pulled from Fire Station 4 shows Abraham-Mikami was crossing Old Alabama Road from east to west in the direction of the fire department at the time that she was hit. The report states Abraham-Mikami sustained a laceration to the back of her skull and multiple abrasions.
The surveillance video then shows Harper exiting his truck to check on her and running into the fire station for help. Abraham-Mikami was transported to North Fulton Hospital, where she later died, leaving behind two sons.
Her sister, Rose Abraham, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical and other expenses. As of Sept. 26, it had raised $27,100 out of the $50,000 goal.