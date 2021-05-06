ROSWELL, Ga. — City of Roswell department heads presented members of the City Council with their spending plans for the upcoming fiscal year April 28.

The city’s Transportation Department is expecting to make headway on some projects in the coming fiscal year, including continuing construction of phase one of the Big Creek roadway project, which concentrates on the intersection of Holcomb Bridge and Warsaw roads. The project is funded through the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Director of Transportation Muhammad Rauf said residents should see some major utility work starting soon on that project.

The department also plans to work on the second TSPLOST referendum efforts and public outreach campaign. It will also begin construction on the Chattahoochee River pedestrian bridge project.

The proposed transportation general fund will be higher than 2021, increasing from about $8.4 million to $9.3 million.

Rauf proposed a total of about $1.05 million for one-time capital, which includes projects like the citywide road resurfacing and reconstruction program, the Woodstock Road northbound left turn lane, and the survey, design concept and public engagement for improvements to the Grimes Bridge Road corridor.

Unfunded requests included $2.6 million for road resurfacing. The city had requested $3 million but only $400,000 of the project is being funded for now, Rauf said. The sidewalk connectivity program was also part of the unfunded requests for an amount of $1 million.

“It’s like a cycle between the concept, design and construction of these different sidewalk projects,” Rauf said. “You don’t have to fund it every year, but if you don’t then you kind of break the cycle of all of these activities. So, we’ll have a gap in delivering more sidewalks if you don’t fund the sidewalk money for any given year.”

The department also requested $1.8 million of unfunded one-time capital for the Kent Road construction, which is currently a dirt road. The city spends about $20,000 on maintenance of the road every year, Rauf said.

“The estimate here, $1.8 million, sounds high but it includes the full reconstruction with the sidewalk, curb and gutter, storm drain system to make it a code compliant street, code compliant road in the city,” he said.

In other funding presentations, the Roswell Police Department expects to move $290,000 from its general fund into the E911 fund. The E911 fund has always been self-sustaining, but the city expects that to not be the case for fiscal year 2022.

“Right now Roswell is just under 50 percent of the 911 centers in the state that operate solely under their 911 fee currently,” said Police Chief Jim Conroy. “We’ve been successful, and I think we’re catching up with the rest of the state now.”

Under unfunded requests, the department has proposed about $63,000 for crowd control protective equipment.

“We call it the turtle outfit. It’s the hard shell chest protector, helmet, face shield, arm protector, leg protector and I think we need to go no further than turn on the news and see what’s going on for crowd control and see this is necessary equipment,” Conroy said. “In my book this was the only unfunded item that gives me concern.”

For unfunded one-time capital, the department also proposed $5.25 million for the construction of a new 911 emergency communications center.