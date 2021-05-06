ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents could see an increase in some solid waste fees as part of a new business plan for the department.

The city’s Solid Waste Division is proposing to increase some existing fees and establish other new ones, Budget Manager Harpreet Hora explained at the regular City Council meeting April 26.

The department is proposing the fee for curbside large-item collection be raised from its current $20 to $30, Hora said.

“Currently there is no fee for the large container set out, and the department is proposing a fee of $50 for that particular service,” Hora said. “The current fee for the replacement of containers is $25 and the department is proposing to increase that to $50.”

There is no fee, right now, for replacing commercial dumpsters, and a new $150 fee is being recommended. There is also no current fee for blocked commercial dumpsters, and the new fee would be $100.

“The dumpster replacement request would be $150, both of these [replacement container] requests, neither one would be normal wear and tear, it would be something aesthetic or something along those lines that someone just wanted it exchanged,” Solid Waste Services Manager Nick Pezzello said.

The fee for extra commercial collections for special events is about $50, and the department is proposing an increase to $100, Hora said.

The department is also recommending a $3 charge per gallon for latex paint recycling for which there is no fee at the moment.

The fee would not apply to the household hazardous waste event in which the city disposes of oil-based paints. That event will remain free to residents twice a year, said Sharon Izzo, deputy director for the Public Works Environmental Department.

“It’s the latex paint which basically can be dried and can be safely disposed of in your garbage container and landfilled that we’re asking to charge for up to a gallon $3 per can,” Izzo said. “That is simply to offset what we’re paying to have that recycled. We’re spending $30,000 to $50,000 annually to pay to have that material picked up and taken and turned into recycled paint.”

There is not much of a market for this material, so it has been a large expense for the city’s recycling center, Izzo said.

“One of the biggest recommendations coming out of this plan is a more rigorous, assertive public education campaign for all things recycling,” Izzo said, adding that residents need to understand how to properly dispose of paint.

During a special called budget work session on April 28, Director of Environmental and Public Works Dan Skalsky also said the department has completed design and started construction of the solid waste transfer station.

“What we expect to accomplish is to complete that project,” Skalsky said. “It’s the biggest project we will do out of solid waste at $3 million.”