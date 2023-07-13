Roswell allocates $434,000 to Grove Way housing redevelopment

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has dedicated $434,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to the redevelopment at 199 Grove Way, clearing the way to demolish and expand the structurally unsound housing complex.

The funding, approved at the July 10 council meeting, pulled from the 2023 grant allocations, as well as previously awarded unspent funds. Roswell is one of 1,209 local governments that receives the annual Community Development Block Grant, a federal program that awards funding to address community needs.

To become eligible for the grants, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires each city to approve three strategies — a five-year consolidated plan to align spending goals, an action plan to define specific projects and an analysis of impediments plan to identify barriers to housing in the area. The plans were created through nonprofit research and a month-long community survey that identified a need for affordable housing throughout the city.

The Roswell City Council approved all three unanimously, clearing the way for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant award of $442,000.

The action plan laid out an 80-20 funding split.

Eighty percent of the funds – more than $353,000 – will go to the demolition and clearance of the 199 Grove Way apartments, a complex dedicated to low-income or disabled seniors. The 40-unit complex in the Pelfrey Pines housing development was declared structurally unsound by the city in March 2022, and residents were forced to relocate.

The Roswell Housing Authority, which owns the units, has since worked to redevelop Grove Way with a $30 million demolition and reconstruction project that will add 62 units, bringing the capacity to 102 units. The city previously committed $2 million in grants to the project.

“We’re setting a precedent of being the first administration to really invest any time, much less any energy, into rescuing an old dog— 199 Grove Way,” Roswell City Councilwoman Lee Hills said.

Hills, who serves as the City Council’s liaison to the Administration and Governance Department, has long focused on the Grove Way redevelopment. She said the residents who left the property in 2022 will have the “first right of refusal” to return to the complex after rehabilitation is complete.

“I really appreciate the support from the mayor and council this year to allocate the money,” Hills said.

In previous years, the city has distributed Community Development Block Grant funds to local nonprofits, like Habitat for Humanity, the North Fulton Child Development Association and Senior Services North Fulton.

This year the bulk of the money will go to the Grove Way redevelopment. The remaining 20 percent of funds will go to administration and planning, with a focus on oversight, advertising and fair housing education.

Councilwoman Hills said the impacts of the Grove Way redevelopment will ultimately benefit the surrounding nonprofits, even if they don’t receive funds in the 2023 grant allocation.

“I don’t even want to apologize for dislocating the money pool for this period of time, because I know we’re serving a group of folks that desperately need that,” Hills said. “It will at the same time improve the area and living conditions that we have.”

The council also reallocated leftover funds from the 2022 Community Development Block Grant pool to the Grove Way project. Councilwoman Hills said some nonprofits that are awarded grant funding can’t complete necessary steps to receive the money, so the money is sent “back to the pool.”

The grant program had $80,362 in unspent funds, which the council considered for both the Recreation and Parks Department and the Roswell Housing Authority. Hills stressed that the redevelopment was prioritized because the unsound complex is becoming a “health and danger issue.”

“This is a great way to put that money back into play immediately,” Hills said.

Roswell City Councilwoman Sarah Beeson said while she had criticized the way previous year’s block grant funds were allocated, this is the “best and highest use for these funds at this point.”

The council approved the reallocation unanimously.