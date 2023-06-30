Robotics company unveils Alpharetta headquarters

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Swedish-Swiss automation company ABB is bringing the future to Alpharetta one robot at a time.

The multinational corporation officially opened its U.S. Packaging and Logistics Headquarters on Old Roswell Road in Alpharetta June 8, dedicating the facility to automated robotic solutions.

Company leaders say they hope the new headquarters will be a hub for the design and development of artificially intelligent robots aimed at automating the packaging and logistics industry.

ABB works in logistics, robotics, automation and manufacturing in a variety of global industries including automobiles, water, artificial intelligence, cosmetics and postal services. Some well-known clients include Volvo and Kraft foods.

At a June 8 ribbon cutting ABB displayed a variety of high-speed packing robots.

One robot named YuMi prepared coffee for the guests. Another YuMi across the room pretended to DJ the event, occasionally mimicking a fist pump with its robotic arm. The high-speed robot is typically used to assemble cell phones.

Another robot sorted chicken wings into Tyson-branded packages mere yards away from a device that sorted heavy boxes into shelves — all while using artificial intelligence to gauge its surroundings.

The whirring, high-tech displays are all part of ABB’s effort to repair the struggling packaging and logistics job market.

ABB U.S. Country Leader John Bubnikovich said packing and assembly has long been a strenuous job for individuals. Factory workers must spend hours on their feet doing repetitive tasks like assembling cell phones.

“People don’t want to do those jobs anymore,” Bubnikovich said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is about 3.7 percent. Bubnikovich said that was a low rate, but about 40 percent of United States transportation and logistics companies lack the staff to take on laborious manual packaging tasks.

The robotics center in Alpharetta is part of the company’s larger effort to create at least 70 new jobs in the United States. Currently, about 20 employees are based in the Alpharetta headquarters—a number the company expects to grow.

ABB has more than 105,000 employees worldwide.

“There’s always a stigma of robots taking away jobs, but that’s just not the case anymore,” Bubnikovich said.

While the automated packaging jobs will be passed off to robots, the business leader said people will be able to move into more “meaningful” roles. The factory workers will begin programming the robots, which Bubnikovich thinks will “fill a void” in the job market.

For robots like YuMi, programming the robot is easy. Employees simply move the arms of the device so it can learn the assembly pattern for small devices, a programming job that doesn’t require a specialized degree. Grabbing the arm stops YuMi entirely, and its soft exterior keeps the robot from causing any physical harm.

“They’ll have an opportunity to actually learn technology and learn how to integrate robots, which is a much more fulfilling career path,” Bubnikovich said.

Other robots use artificial intelligence to streamline and speed up sorting and packaging processes. One device identified objects and placed them into separate containers, while another stacked cardboard boxes onto a shipping pallet “like a game of Tetris.”

The development fits into a broader automation trend across the country. In 2022, the United States installed 41,000 new robots across various industries.

While the Alpharetta headquarters will be the hub for the company’s robotics development, the company will manufacture the so-called “robotics solutions” at factories in Michigan, Shanghai and Sweden.

Still, ABB leaders say the headquarters will benefit Metro Atlanta. Robotics Managing Director Daniel Navarro has lived in Alpharetta for a year working on the headquarters launch.

“Many of our employees live in this area,” Navarro said.

He credits Alpharetta with being an all-around “good environment” filled with diverse backgrounds and plenty of room to grow and expand.