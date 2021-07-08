Residents pack townhall to discuss Georgia redistricting

FORSYTH, Ga. — Dozens of residents packed the cafeteria at South Forsyth High School July 1 to share their thoughts with legislators on this year’s statewide redistricting process.

Although the final district lines will be drawn largely based on data collected in the 2020 Census, other factors are taken into consideration, said State Sen. John F. Kennedy (R-Macon).

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to make sure that every house seat covers about the same amount of population,” Kennedy said after the session. “And then beyond that, you got all the other requirements that we have to meet. What you heard was a smattering of folks touching on the issues that really are part of the requirements of what we consider through the process.”

One of the other requirements redistricting must adhere to comes from the Georgia Constitution. It says that the districts must be geographically connected and not disjointed.

Rahul Garabadu, voting rights attorney from the ACLU of Georgia was also present at the townhall. Representatives from the Georgia chapter have been present at each of the townhalls and will continue to represent at each of the remaining seven.

“So there are a couple factors that we think must be considered regarding redistricting,” Garabadu said. “First and foremost, the principle of one person, one vote. In other words, the idea that individuals should have equal representation in voting.”

The second factor, Garabadu said, is making sure maps comply with the Voting Rights Act.

“We want to make sure that the maps that are drafted in 2021 give voters of color the same opportunities as White voters to elect their candidates of choice regardless of where they live in the state and regardless of who they vote for,” Garabadu said.

Complete census data will not be available until fall, said State Rep. Bonnie Rich (R-Suwanee), who chairs the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee.

“The Census Bureau has indicated that they will provide us with the data that we need by the end of September,” Rich said.

Several attendees pressed legislators to keep their communities intact, including Theresa Shen of Suwanee.

“I would hope that Forsyth becomes one Forsyth, and hoping we’ll have more fair state representation in Forsyth,” Shen said.

Others, like Suwanee resident Anita Tucker, said those calls were partisan in nature.

“I hadn’t planned on speaking, but when I heard people in my county saying ‘community, community, preserve my community,’ that is code for all the White Republican conservatives in the county,” Tucker said.

Others simply wanted to be heard, saying they want some say in who represents their district because it will impact the treatment citizens receive.

“I call my representative sometimes and they don’t call you back, other ones will,” Suwanee resident Todd Harrison said. “A lot of times they don’t want to hear from you if you don’t vote for them. And I think that’s sad because you should be able to work with anyone in office. You should be able to work with whoever your constituents are.”

Disagreements aside, many residents and representatives said they were pleased to see so many community members involved in the democratic process.

“There’s so many people in there that maybe are not really familiar with redistricting, and now people are getting educated, they’re getting informed,” Cumming resident Carter Barrett said. “And they’re from all walks of life … It’s very encouraging to see that kind of participation and so many people just trying to figure out how the process works. And that’s what needs to happen. We need to have a much bigger tent with more people involved in the process.”

Anthony Parlogean contributed to this report.