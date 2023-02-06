Residents, leaders push back against antisemitic flyers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — State and Perimeter area leaders took to social media Feb. 5 to denounce an antisemitic flyer distributed in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs over the weekend.

Officials said the flyer, which contained multiple antisemitic messages and slogans, was found on driveways in several Dunwoody and Sandy Springs neighborhoods Sunday morning.

In a message to residents, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said her city is a diverse community of different faiths, races and ethnicities, which doesn’t tolerate hate speech.

“On behalf of the Dunwoody City Council, I want to assure everyone that hateful, divisive, and antisemitic rhetoric has no place here,” Deutsch said. “I stand with our Jewish community and all who face intolerance. I believe that love always conquers hate. Please be good to each other.”

Representatives from both the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs police departments said they are investigating the incidents. Any residents with more information about the flyers are asked to call 911.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that if needed, state law enforcement is ready to assist with the investigation of the incident.

“This kind of hate has no place in our state and the individuals responsible do not share Georgia’s values,” Kemp said. “We will always condemn acts of antisemitism.”