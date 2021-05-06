ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Even with no funding to lift the first shovel, residents along Marjean Way let Alpharetta city leaders know Monday they oppose any plan to connect their street north to a major travel corridor.

About a half-dozen residents peppered the City Council Monday with visions of the sort of hell it would create if Marjean Way is extended north to Milton Avenue, a major east-west roadway. Currently, Marjean Way ends at Orchid Lane and is accessed on the south from Marietta Street, which connects to the heavily traveled Old Milton Parkway.

Marjean Way resident Cary Siegel said he doesn’t understand the pressing need for the extension when there are already two nearby streets that connect Old Milton Parkway north to Milton Avenue. Adding another connector through the residential Marjean Way doesn’t seem to make sense, he said.

“There’s significant safety concerns that need to be understood, there’s significant environmental concerns, and especially traffic flow,” Siegel said.

Before the city spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on a design for the project, Siegel suggested city leaders either abandon it or form a task force, that would include affected residents, to measure the cost benefits.

Other residents spoke on safety issues, saying their street would invite a flood of commuters, that would force them to navigate dangerous traffic from both directions when they back out of their driveways. They also suggested the extension would do nothing but create bottlenecks at Milton Avenue and turn their neighborhood into a parking lot.

Right now, the Marjean Way extension project is estimated at $1.5 million. While it has been on the city’s wish list for years, it has no funding. Even the newly proposed 2022 budget lists it as an “unfunded” capital project.

Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz told the City Council the project was originally proposed more than 15 years ago as part of a major plan to improve connectivity within the downtown area. Back then, he said, there was an assumption the city could acquire the property at old Milton High School on Milton Avenue and create an active business and retail district just blocks from Main Street.

He said the city has not performed a recent traffic study to measure the impact a Marjean Way extension would have on residents.

Sewczwicz added that as downtown has grown, the city has realized the importance of fostering a grid network of connected streets.

While there was no official agenda item on the issue Monday, City Councilman Donald Mitchell told residents they would not be left out of any future discussions on the matter.

Mitchell said he met last week with leaders from the three homeowners associations affected by the project, and he gave his word that nothing would proceed on the Marjean Way extension project without their input.

As it stands, Mitchell said, the project isn’t even on the radar for funding.

“I think you’re safe for now,” he said.