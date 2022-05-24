Republican State House candidates head to runoff in districts 24, 50

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — The Republican race for Georgia State House District 24 will head to a runoff, according to election results.
Sheri Smallwood Gilligan received the most votes in the race, taking home 49.44% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Carter Barrett received 42% of the vote. Since Gilligan did not break the 50% threshold, she will have to face Barrett again in a June 21 runoff.
Ed Solly, the third candidate in the race, earned just over 8.5% of the vote as of press time.
The runoff winner will go on to face Democrat Sydney Walker in the Nov. 8 general election. Walker did not have a challenger in the primary.
The Republican nominee for District 50 is also up in the air.
Betsy Kramer has received the most votes for the seat with just over 46% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Narender Reddy has achieved the second most votes with 28.12% and will advance to the runoff against Kramer. Jill Trammel trails the other candidates with 25.8% of the vote.
Kramer’s campaign has focused on eliminating the state’s income tax, supporting school choice and fighting critical race theory. Reddy’s campaign has honed in on securing elections, empowering law enforcement and cutting state income tax.
The winner will face Democrat Michelle Au in the Nov. 8 general election. Au did not face a challenger in the primary.
Early in-person voting will begin by June 13.