Report alleges former Alpharetta judge used "straw man" attorney

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta has released a report on the ethics investigation of retired city judge Barry Zimmerman, who stepped down from the bench earlier this year amid accusations of “improper involvement” in several local cases.

A four-page redacted report from Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Randolph G. Rich, who was assigned to investigate allegations made by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission to the Georgia Supreme Court, was released Monday, Sept. 19.

Rich’s investigation probed whether Zimmerman had been “improperly involved” in several cases he presided over in the city court, whether any other parties were involved in alleged wrongdoing, and whether there was any criminal conduct. Rich’s report appears to conclude that allegations made by the Judicial Qualifications Commission are valid.

The investigation report cites six cases from the Alpharetta Municipal Court in which Zimmerman is alleged to have represented criminal defendants, using another attorney’s name and signature as a “straw man” defense attorney to file pleas with another Alpharetta judge.

The alleged scheme reportedly involved attorney, Keith F. Brandon, who shared an office space with and was a tenant of Zimmerman’s, and former city prosecutor Fran Shoenthal McQueen.

“Instead of removing the case from the Municipal Court of Alpharetta to the State Court of Fulton County, Judge Zimmerman would negotiate the case with Solicitor Fran McQueen,” the report said.

Court cases filed with Brandon’s name, allegedly by Zimmerman, were made via a “Plea in Abstentia” which does not require a criminal defendant or his lawyer to appear in court.

Records show Zimmerman represented McQueen in the Court of Appeals of Georgia in a 2015 case involving distribution of her late husband’s pension. At the time, McQueen was serving as city solicitor for Alpharetta and Milton.

Zimmerman presided over thousands of cases McQueen was prosecuting in the municipal court.

In the report, Rich said Zimmerman is suspected of using the Keith F. Brandon name as early as 2008 to represent Municipal Court of Alpharetta defendants.

The report notes that Zimmerman’s name is not listed in any court records for the six suspected cases, but a preliminary handwriting analysis of a note reportedly signed by Zimmerman, may match many signatures for “Keith F. Brandon” found on the court documents.

Rich said he attempted to reach two of the defendants allegedly represented by Zimmerman during this time, but only received a text message from one saying that, “he hired Judge Zimmerman as his defense attorney in a City of Alpharetta case” but did not know he was a judge.

The investigation also determined that it is unlikely the city will be able to recover data deleted from an iPad tablet assigned to Zimmerman while he was employed by the city.

Rich said that as owner of the device, the city could file a complaint against Apple Inc. to restore the data, but it would likely be contested because Zimmerman reportedly kept personal and confidential information from his private law practice on the device.

“I investigated whether the information previously contained on the iPad could be retrieved and determined this would likely be expensive and a protracted legal battle to pursue,” Rich said.

Rich’s investigation may have a section concerning potential criminal activity, but the entire section has been redacted from the report.

In an email to Appen Media, Alpharetta City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom said the passage was redacted due to section 50-18-72(a)(42) of the Georgia Open Records Act, which references “Confidential attorney work product.”

However, Lagerbloom said he intends to turn the report over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their independent analysis of the case.

Rich’s report ends with the assertion that it would be possible for the city to fully investigate how widespread Zimmerman’s alleged indiscretions go, suggesting that the city could search court records for “Plea in Abstentia” filings, specifically those by Brandon.

At their meeting on Monday night, council members were provided with an unredacted copy of Rich’s report.

Lagerbloom said city officials will need to decide how to advance the investigation at a future meeting.

No vote or discussion was held on the matter at the meeting.

Neither Zimmerman nor Brandon could be reached for comment on the matter as of press time.