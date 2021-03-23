NORTH FULTON, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) hosted a telephone town hall March 18 to outline the current state of the pandemic and the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden March 11.
McBath told listeners that about 15 percent of American adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We’ve made incredible progress as a nation,” McBath said. “We [have] to strive to make this vaccine available to all who want it…as quickly as we can.”
McBath said she has received the vaccination, and she ensured listeners that it is “safe” and “painless.”
She further stressed the importance of continuing to observe the guidance of public health experts.
“Your actions are really making a difference in the fight against COVID-19,” McBath said, adding that the Biden Administration is aiming to have vaccinations available to every American that wants to get vaccinated by May.
Within the American Rescue Plan, McBath said, is an expansion of the Affordable Care Act that will provide tax benefits to individuals receiving unemployment this year. It will additionally provide $1,400 per person to working families.
The stimulus payments began hitting bank accounts last week. As of March 18, around $90 million had already been dispersed, she said.
The 6th District representative also addressed the recent shootings at several spas around Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, has been charged with killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in three locations north of Atlanta and in south Cherokee County on March 16.
“My heart remains very heavy for the families that have been affected by this horrific and hateful violence,” McBath said. “Hate and discrimination have no place in our community or anywhere else in this nation. My love, prayers and support are with these families, friends and communities of those that have been taken.”
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid also attended the live event and spoke on many of the same issues. Attendees also had the opportunity to ask questions.
