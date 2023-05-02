ROSWELL, Ga. — William Lee “Pug” Mabry, Roswell’s longest-serving mayor who presided over the city’s growth from a small town into a thriving Atlanta suburb, died April 28. He was 95.

Mabry was elected mayor in 1966 when the city’s population stood at just over 3,000. Over the next 31 years he saw the city’s population grow to almost 60,000. Mabry presided over the development of a park system consistently ranked among the best in the state, the revitalization of Roswell’s Canton Street and the preservation of the city’s historic homes.

Mabry, who was nicknamed “Pug” as a child by a neighbor who always said he was “as sweet as her dog, Pug” moved to Roswell in 1956 after the birth of his two sons. At the time, the Mabry family was one of the longest-established and most influential families in the community.

As mayor, Mabry had a vision to change Roswell in a period of growth for North Fulton while protecting the qualities that made the city unique. As a father of two sons and a lover of sports, he saw a need for parks and ball fields in the city, pushing him to run for mayor.

Under Mabry’s leadership the city bought 63 acres of land that would later become Roswell Area Park, which now houses ball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, a gymnastics center and other facilities.

Mabry was passionate about preserving the city’s character, especially through Roswell’s Historic District. The mayor renovated a historic home on Canton Street, repaved the sidewalks, improved drainage and added new lighting to bolster the city’s central hub.

The man beyond the gavel

Following the death of his first wife, Sarah in 2003, Pug Mabry met his second wife, Sandra Mabry, after decades of crossing paths. The pair wed in 2004 and spent the next 18 years by each other’s side, inseparable while they adventured, worked and lived in the community.

Mabry had raised his two sons with his first wife in a home on Prospect Street until she passed way in 2003. Shortly before her passing, the couple had moved to a historic home on Canton Street that Pug Mabry renovated.

Sandra Mabry met Pug after his tenure as mayor, but he had never stopped working in some form.

“He was always busy,” Sandra said. “After he retired, he built a house for his son, he built a fence around our home on Canton Street, he was always working in his carpenter workshop.”

When not serving the city as mayor, Mabry spent more than 40 years overseeing field operations for Flagler Construction Company. Sandra said during the 1960s, he did construction on her workplace building while she was there. The two wouldn’t meet for decades, though. Sandra called it “destiny” that the pair met while she was working at Roswell’s Cultural Arts Center.

Once married, Sandra said the two had fun fixing up his house on Prospect Street, which Mabry had built in the 1950s. Even in his 80s, the former mayor would stay busy on endless home projects.

It was the same dedication that he approached the city with, Sandra said. And his love for people carried beyond City Hall, too.

“He always said the most important thing you can do to be a good leader is be a good listener, and he was a good listener,” Sandra said.

She recalled every time a person came to him in need, and that Pug would always be there for whoever needed it — from financial help to fixing up someone’s yard.

Pug Mabry was also a man of faith, who had attended First Baptist Church in Roswell since 1965. He also served as a deacon in the church. Sandra became active with him in the church, adding that the pair “never parted from each other,” whether it was a church trip or shopping spree.

With more free time, Sandra said Pug was able to adventure more. The pair went on frequent trips to the mountains. They also loved to entertain, frequently hosting guests.

“He was a pillar of the community, and I was proud to stand next to him,” Sandra said. “I learned so much by sharing my life with him.

Sandra said it was God’s plan that she met her “darling,” and she’s lost without him.

“I was so fortunate to be able to spend 18 and a-half years with a man like Pug Mabry,” Sandra said. “The things he taught me about life, I will carry to my grave; he made me a better person because I knew him.”

Widespread admiration

To his fellow city leaders, Mabry is remembered as the man who build the foundations of Roswell today. “Mayor Pug Mabry devoted his life to Roswell and to bettering our city in extraordinary ways,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “We will forever be grateful to him and his legacy of leadership and public service; I extend my deepest condolences to Pug’s wife, Sandra, to his family and friends, and to all those who loved and respected him.”

Jere Wood, who succeeded Mabry as Roswell’s mayor from 1998 to 2018 said Mabry was dedicated to his city — with impacts that are felt today. He loved Roswell and he loved people, Wood said, joking that the former mayor liked to hug all the ladies and shake hands with the men.

With a three-decade tenure as mayor, Wood said Mabry contributed a lot to the city.

“He built a foundation for modern Roswell,” Wood said.

When asked if he could remember any moments with Mabry, Wood laughed and said “I have way too many moments with him.” Instead, Wood focused on Pug Mabry’s legacy as a big part of Roswell’s history.

“I’m not thinking about this so much as we lost him, I’m thinking about what we gained through his term,” Wood said.

A hard act to follow

Georgia State Rep. Chuck Martin was a first grader at Northwest Elementary School in 1967 when Mabry completed his first year in office. Martin still has a newspaper clipping his mom saved about him and his classmates attending a carnival. On the back of the clipping is a story about Mayor Mabry celebrating the purchase of property for what is today Roswell Area Park.

Some 30 years later, Martin would become mayor of Alpharetta, serving alongside his neighbor to the south in Roswell in 1996-97.

Martin recalled one chamber function he spoke at early in his term. He said Mabry delivered his remarks first and basically left the young Alpharetta mayor speechless when he followed at the podium.

“I think I said ‘How do you follow that?’’’ Martin recalled.

He said Mabry was so articulate, so studied about everything relating to North Fulton. And, he added, Mabry was able to touch on sensitive topics from a perch of authority that few others had.

“I grew up here,” Martin said. “But Pug Mabry knew everyone in the room.”

Reflecting on a political career that spanned 31 years leading the largest city in North Fulton County, Martin said Mabry had the knack to understand what the community needed at the time and deliver it.

“He gave his heart and his soul to the City of Roswell,” Martin said. “Good man.”

Appen Media’s former executive editor Hatcher Hurd remembers when Atlanta hosted the Olympics in 1996, and Roswell was chosen as a location for the passing of the Olympic torch. To celebrate the event, Mabry threw an Olympic festival in the town.

“Unfortunately, not many people outside of Roswell and Alpharetta came,” Hurd said. “It ended up being a money loser, but everybody enjoyed it.”

Mabry balanced his time as mayor, acting as the city’s main “salesman” while putting residents first. Hurd said nobody sold Roswell better than he did, and nobody represented the city quite like him.”

“He always made sure Roswell maintained its character,” Hurd said.

An ear for residents

Amid the city’s growth and development, Mabry ensured Roswell stayed true to itself as a city, not just becoming another Atlanta suburb, Hurd said.

“Pug’s eye was always on the residents living here now, not on the residents who might live here in the future,” Hurd said.

The editor remembered Mabry as a mayor who represented Roswell 24/7 with unparalleled enthusiasm. Hurd joked that Mabry could’ve sold cars, but he only ever wanted to sell Roswell — as an economic engine, a parks destination and a jewel in North Fulton County.

“In many ways, Pug was the consummate politician, and I mean that in the best sense of the word,” Hurd said.

As editor of the local paper, Hurd joked that it was sometimes frustrating how much Mabry focused on hearing his residents. City meetings could run until 4 a.m. because the mayor was adamant about letting everyone talk for as long as they wanted. That care was present in every interaction with the mayor, Hurd said, from hugs to handshakes.

“When he shook your hand, you knew it had been shook,” Hurd said. “He wanted to know about you and welcome you.”

Hurd called Mabry the champion of Roswell’s residents who knew what the city wanted.

“He was a canny politician in the best sense of the word — he didn’t want to be governor or state senator, he just wanted to be the mayor of Roswell,” Hurd said. “He lived it and breathed it.”

In 1988, the Georgia General Assembly honored Mabry for his years of service and designated a portion of Ga. 9 the W.L “Pug” Mabry Highway. In 1998, the City of Roswell granted him the honorary title of Mayor Emeritus for his years of service. He also received honors from former President Jimmy Carter, U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Pug Mabry is preceded in death by his first wife Sara Lane Mabry. He is survived by his wife Sandra Mabry, sons Wayne and Randy Mabry, his siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

A public celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at Roswell First Baptist Church, 710 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell.

Prior to the church ceremony, Sandra Mabry said the hearse will stop for a brief ceremony at City Hall, where the flags will be flown at half-mast.

“It’s his last little trip there,” Sandra said.

A private, family, graveside service will follow the church service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Pug Mabry to Roswell First Baptist Foundation at www.fbroswell.org/give.