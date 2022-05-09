Pro Rodeo finals let 'er rip in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Even as the heat of the day dissipated with the setting of the sun, excitement left moods anything but cool at the Wills Park Equestrian Center May 5.

The National Cowboy and Pro Rodeo Association kicked off its three-day Rodeo Finals at the equestrian center Thursday evening, drawing in hundreds of spectators.

The Pro Rodeo Association’s finals draw in some of the world’s top rodeo performers, men and women alike, each competing to be named the association’s world champion for the year.

Dozens of contestants from across the country competed in classic competitive rodeo sports like breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling and bronc riding, both saddle and bareback. Each contestant was scored by judges after performing in their sport, each with the aim of claiming the championship title.

The danger was real as the rodeo opened with bronc riding. Contestants clung to horses that thrashed violently to throw them off, with no competitor hanging on for more than a few seconds. Rodeo staff then had to calm the still-bucking broncos and lead them out of the ring.

Spectators cheered and gasped in later events as some contestants lassoed steers from horseback, jumped from their mounts and wrestled the animals to the ground. Other competitors were less fortunate, missing their rope tosses as their quarry successfully escaped the ring.

An announcer from the Pro Rodeo Association noted this weekend’s rodeo is a culmination of year-round work for the contestants, who have had to prove themselves in prior rodeos this season.

Vendors at the event gave spectators the opportunity to refresh themselves with boiled peanuts, funnel cakes and other rodeo treats. Other vendors sold western attire and toys for kids.

Even among the excitement and danger as the rodeo finals began, competitors kept their cool and did what they know best. Coby Sanchez, a 20-year-old team steer roping contestant from Louisiana, has been riding and roping for most of his life. He described the event as “just another day.”