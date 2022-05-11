Primary absentee ballot applications due Friday

METRO ATLANTA — If you’re planning to vote in the May 24 primary elections via absentee ballot, you need to apply for a ballot by Friday.
May 13 is the last day absentee ballot applications will be accepted for the election. Once you receive your absentee ballot and fill it out, you can mail it to your local elections board or place it in your county’s absentee ballot drop box during voting hours.
To apply for an absentee ballot, you can visit securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov to download a blank application or fill one out online. Applications filled out online must still be printed and signed by hand. You must also provide and ID number or a photo or scan of your ID to receive an absentee ballot.
Completed absentee ballots must be received by your local elections office by 7 p.m. on May 24, when polls close.
If you miss the deadline to receive an absentee ballot or prefer to vote in person, in-person early voting runs until May 20. Check your county’s website to find early voting locations and hours.
To view a sample ballot or locate your Election Day polling precinct, visit your Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
— Jake Drukman