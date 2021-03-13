MILTON, Ga. — An ex-communicated Russian mobster was a methamphetamine wholesaler who supplied street-level dealers in Forsyth, DeKalb, Rockdale and Gwinnett counties, according to authorities from a local drug task force.
Law enforcement officials say Eduard Bobrik’s drug distribution operated out of a 16,000 square-foot meat warehouse in DeKalb. Investigators from the Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Forsyth County Drug Task Force helped crack the case against Eduard Bobrik.
Agents raided Bobrik’s meat factory on March 3 and seized 11 pounds of meth, $60,000 in cash, guns, pills, marijuana, heroin and ketamine.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office indicated Bobrik, 45, of Alpharetta, was based in Forsyth County. He was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He has pending federal charges for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Bobrik was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
Authorities say several different types of meat were butchered and distributed from the warehouse, whose location remains undisclosed.
There was also a meth factory and pill press in the building’s office. Agents found the meth stashed in an industrial refrigerator stocked with frozen meats. They also seized 400 grams of meth gummy bears, 200 oxycodone pills, 100 MMDA pills, 300 grams of heroin, 50 grams of marijuana, seven loaded guns, a money counter, a vile of ketamine and several cell phones,
The Johns Creek and Forsyth County drug task force began investigating Bobrik late last year and passed their information on to a Forsyth County deputy who was assigned to the DEA Atlanta task force. Investigators were then able to identify Bobrik as the alleged drug trafficker.
“This is a great example of the importance of our relationships with our State and Federal partners,”
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement March 11. “Drug dealers know no boundaries, and we, likewise, will relentlessly pursue those who endanger our citizens, regardless of where you run to.”
