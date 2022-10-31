 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Plane crashes on Big Creek Greenway

  • Updated
David Freeman

Alpharetta Police Sgt. David Freeman responds to questions at a briefing Oct. 31. A plane has crashed along the Big Creek Greenway with one fatality confirmed, officials say. 

 ALEX POPP/APPEN MEDIA

Editor's Note

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported. 

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta authorities reported Oct. 31 that a plane crash occurred near the Big Creek Greenway. 

4:29: Officials say they do not have more updates at this time. Appen Media has located flight information for a BE58 aircraft that stopped transmitting data today around 1200 ft above the Big Creek Greenway. It had departed from Jekyll Island Airport earlier in the day. Its last known flight was from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Friday, Oct. 28. 

N495AU

Flight data shows this BE58 aircraft departed Jekyll Island Airport today and stopped transmitting information around 1200 feet above the Big Creek Greenway. Its last known flight was from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Friday. 

4:03: Alpharetta Police officials are scheduled to give another briefing. 

3:53: Sgt. Freeman tells Appen Media they still have no information on the plane's model or registration. Alpharetta Public Safety reports on Twitter that the aircraft was preparing to land at DeKalb Peachtree Airport with two people on board. 

3:45: Sgt. Freeman says there is at least one fatality, with two people on the plane's flight plan.  

Alpharetta Police Sgt. David Freeman gives an update on the plane crash on the Big Creek Greenway Oct. 31.

3:30: Alpharetta Police Sgt. David Freeman told Appen Media the agency has no information on the airplane's model or registration. The National Transportation Safety Board reports it was a BE58.  

3:16: Officials say a single engine aircraft crashed around 1 pm, north of Kimball Bridge Road in a heavily wooded section of the Big Creek Greenway. No information is known about the identity or condition of passengers. No information is known about the destination or source of the aircraft. 

2:58: A helicopter is circling the staging area by North Point Church. 

2:24: Alpharetta police announces it is working a plane crash on Big Creek Greenway. 