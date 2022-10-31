ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta authorities reported Oct. 31 that a plane crash occurred near the Big Creek Greenway.
4:29: Officials say they do not have more updates at this time. Appen Media has located flight information for a BE58 aircraft that stopped transmitting data today around 1200 ft above the Big Creek Greenway. It had departed from Jekyll Island Airport earlier in the day. Its last known flight was from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Friday, Oct. 28.
4:03: Alpharetta Police officials are scheduled to give another briefing.
3:53: Sgt. Freeman tells Appen Media they still have no information on the plane's model or registration. Alpharetta Public Safety reports on Twitter that the aircraft was preparing to land at DeKalb Peachtree Airport with two people on board.
3:45: Sgt. Freeman says there is at least one fatality, with two people on the plane's flight plan.
3:30: Alpharetta Police Sgt. David Freeman told Appen Media the agency has no information on the airplane's model or registration. The National Transportation Safety Board reports it was a BE58.
3:16: Officials say a single engine aircraft crashed around 1 pm, north of Kimball Bridge Road in a heavily wooded section of the Big Creek Greenway. No information is known about the identity or condition of passengers. No information is known about the destination or source of the aircraft.
2:58: A helicopter is circling the staging area by North Point Church.
2:24: Alpharetta police announces it is working a plane crash on Big Creek Greenway.