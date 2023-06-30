Park service closes Chattahoochee River sections due to E. coli levels

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (park) is enacting a partial closure along the Chattahoochee River June 30 due to elevated levels of E. coli contamination, according to the National Park Service.

The closed area runs from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry. The measure comes at the recommendation of public health professionals.

The BacteriAlert program — a partnership between the park, advocacy organization Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and the U.S. Geological Survey — identified conditions consistent with an ongoing sewage spill above Willeo Creek Park. Water quality test results received on June 30 show E. coli levels at almost 300 times the Environmental Protection Agency recommended limits for recreation.

Elevated E. coli levels are associated with various health concerns, particularly when exposed through contaminated water sources. Common symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and occasionally, fever. In severe cases, E. coli infection can lead to serious health complications, especially in vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, or individuals with weakened immune systems. It is crucial for individuals to avoid direct contact with the affected areas until further notice, according to the park authority.

As the park and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper continue monitoring and testing for water quality, additional closures may be implemented if E. coli levels reach dangerous levels in other parts of the river. Current information about the closure status will be available at www.nps.gov/CHAT.

Designated as a unit of the National Park System in 1978, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area preserves and protects the natural and cultural resources of the 48-mile Chattahoochee River corridor from Buford Dam to Peachtree Creek.

— Carl Appen