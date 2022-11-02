NTSB releases statement on Alpharetta plane crash

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department and National Transportation Safety Board have released an initial statement on a plane crash on the Big Creek Greenway that killed at least two people Oct. 31.

In a statement Wednesday, officials said the Beech BE58 aircraft crashed in a wooded area of the Big Creek Greenway near Rock Mill Park in Alpharetta at about 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 31. The plane was carrying two people according to flight plans and was cleared for approach at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport when it descended and went off radar.

“A preliminary review of air traffic control recording shows the pilot made no distress calls,” the report said. “Investigators are also reviewing radar and weather conditions at the time of the accident.”

Police officials said an extensive investigation of the crash site has concluded there were no survivors of the wreck. However, victims of the crash have not been identified yet.

“We are not able to provide positive victim identification at this time, and any such identification will be provided at a later time by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the report said.

Wreckage of the plane has been transported to a separate facility for further investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will release a preliminary report in about three weeks, the report said, and a final report with the probable cause of the crash will not be completed for one to two years.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash has been directed to email the NTSB at witness@NTSB.gov.

The Big Creek Greenway, which was temporarily shut down on Monday and Tuesday, has been fully reopened for public use.