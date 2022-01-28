North Georgia to feel temps as low as 5 degrees Saturday

Brace yourselves, north Georgians: winter has come. For a day, at least.
January’s weather thus far has been relatively mild save for one bout of snow, but the National Weather Service has announced that Saturday morning’s temperatures will be anything but mild.
Around sunrise, north Georgia will see temperatures in the low 20s, but strong winds will bring the “feels like” temperature to around 5 degrees, extending as far south as Atlanta. In the mountains around Blairsville, the air will feel as cold as 1 below zero. Light snow is a possibility at higher elevations.
Blustery winds bringing in dry arctic air will be to blame for the weekend chill, the National Weather Service tweeted. A wind chill advisory has been issued across most of the state’s northern border and as far south as Canton effective between midnight and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Blustery winds will bring dry Arctic air in tonight into Sat. across GA. "Feels like" temps will drop to the single digits in many areas, and both a Wind and Wind Chill Advisory have been issued in north GA. Light snow will also be possible mainly in the higher elevations. #gawx pic.twitter.com/xa2gaSaZTW— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 28, 2022
Due to these weather conditions, fire danger will be high. The service issued a fire weather watch which could be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning if warranted.
Temperatures will warm back up as the day goes on, with a high around 35 degrees Saturday. Sunday will feel far more normal, with a high around 50 degrees.
