Georgia Legislature may limit local control over rental developments

ATLANTA — City and county leaders across north Metro Atlanta are decrying two bills in the Georgia Legislature that could remove local control of rental developments.

Georgia House Bill 1093 and Senate Bill 494 would prohibit local governments from enacting any restrictions including permits, conditions, fees or amenity requirements on housing that is used or is intended for use as a long-term rental. Practically, the bills would eliminate local governments’ ability to regulate the share of rental housing within their jurisdictions or require standards or amenities for rental properties.

The Alpharetta City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the two bills at its Feb. 21 meeting, and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners did the same at its work session the next day.

Roswell, Milton and Johns Creek are all set to vote on similar resolutions. Dunwoody spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher said the city is “concerned” about the bills and is tracking them but has no immediate plans for a resolution.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said the bills were part of a “troubling trend” of the state trying to take away local governments’ authority. He compared it to the state taking control of 5G pole installation in late 2019, cutting localities out of the planning and installation process entirely. Gilvin said the state has allowed lobbyists and moneyed interests to direct control on issues that should be local.

“Not all lobbyists are bad,” Gilvin said. “But when you see a bill that so egregiously takes control away from the local government to benefit particular investors over the residents in this community, it’s very disappointing to see legislators that are willing to support that.”

While the resolutions show local governments’ disdain for the bills, localities can’t take any substantive action against them. The decision is solely in the hands of the state Legislature.

If either bill becomes law, local governments who attempt to regulate rental developments could lose access to community development block grants, water and sewer loans, economic development funding and other incentives from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The Senate bill notes that local governments’ access to these funds could be restored six months after violation. The House bill sets no term on the length of the suspension.

Both bills would also waive governments’ sovereign immunity, opening them up to lawsuits if they try to restrict developments. Localities could have to pay up to $1 million in damages per offense if they violate the bills.

The bills have slight bipartisan sponsorship in the Legislature. The House bill is sponsored by five Republicans and one Democrat, while the Senate bill has six Republican sponsors and two Democrat sponsors.

Local officials branded the state’s actions hypocritical. They noted the state’s disdain for the federal government getting involved in state issues, but they said the state was more than happy to interfere in local governments’ business.

Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John said government works best when communities are able to decide what’s best for their own residents, especially on sensitive issues like land use.

“A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work at any level of government, whether it be local, state or federal,” John said. “With this bill, a wealthy investor or a hedge fund could buy up any property in Forsyth County and build a subdivision that is completely for-rent, and the county would have no say in the decision.”

As of Feb. 25, the Senate bill had its first reading and is within the Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations. The House bill is on its second reading. Legislative chambers vote on a bill after its third reading. For either bill to become law, it must pass both chambers and be approved by the governor.