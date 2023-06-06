North Fulton nonprofits honored at 2023 celebration

ROSWELL, Ga. — Fulton County leaders visited the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell May 24 for a celebration event honoring 25 North Fulton nonprofit groups for their service to the community.

The celebration came after the Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to approve more than $7 million in grant funding for non-profit groups like the Chattahoochee Nature Center and North Fulton Community Charities as part of the county’s Community Services Program and Veterans Services Program at a meeting May 17.

Speaking to the gathered crowd of representatives and local leaders at the center’s riverside pavilion, District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis said Fulton County would not function efficiently without the nonprofit partners that provide a safety net for some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“Really the beauty of this program is that it leverages the strengths that you all bring and the heart that you all bring,” Ellis said.

Since the Community Services Program’s inception in 2016, Ellis said it has brought about $50 million in funding back to community partners throughout Fulton County and has served more than 900,000 county residents.

Last year, the program was expanded to include funding for groups aimed at specifically helping local veterans. That addition provided grants of more than $1 million in 2023, he said.

Representatives of one veteran’s group, Vision Warriors, which provides housing and support to men who are in recovery from drugs and alcohol, said that without that vital funding, they would not have been able to expand their mission to fight addiction in the community.

Rena Olsen, communications director for Vision Warriors said that with grant funding from Fulton County, they were able to perform specific outreach targeting veterans in the community to serve them better. Vision Warriors was awarded $86,000 in Veterans Services Program grant funding in 2023.

“The heart of our ministry is to serve the hurting and the broken,” Olsen said. “You have men who are working to stay sober, who are working to get their lives back together, and we're just so excited to welcome veterans into that community and to walk with them.”

Other nonprofits honored at the event included Camp Kudzu, Champions Community Foundation, Community Assistance Center, InCommunity, Erin’s Hope for Friends, Jewish Family and Career Services, Los Ninos Primero, Mary Hall Freedom Village, North Fulton Child Development Association, North Metro Miracle League, Raksha Inc, Rach Out and Read, Revved Up Kids, Senior Services North Fulton, STAR House Foundation, The Drake House, The Lionheart School, The Summit Counseling Center and U Hope CDC.

“These programs are so important because they are a key ingredient when we look at the social determinants of health, all of those nonmedical conditions that actually impact health outcomes,” said Pamela Roshell, chief operating officer of Fulton County’s Department of Health, Human Services and Public Works. “All of this is connected, not only to their overall well-being and peace of mind, but also to their health outcomes. And we're grateful for that.”

For more information about the organizations awarded with grant funding by Fulton County in 2023, visit fultoncountyga.gov/2023communitypartners.