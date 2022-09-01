North Fulton mayors to discuss LOST at town hall

ROSWELL, Ga. — Top officials from six North Fulton County communities will meet with members of the public later this month at a multi-city town hall on proposed changes to the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST).

Every 10 years, the county and its cities – now 15 in number – renegotiate how money collected from the 1 percent tax is distributed. Most often, the pot is generally apportioned based on each city’s population, with the county keeping a small portion for administrative fees.

But now, Fulton County has announced is wants to increase its share of LOST proceeds from 4.9 percent to 35 percent – a move some mayors say will cost municipalities millions in funding for city services. The county has argued that with the incorporation of nearly every parcel of land into the formation of cities, it has lost millions in revenue. At the same time, county officials say they are still obligated to provide the same services, like the Health Department, Sheriff’s Office, assessments and other duties, that require funding.

At the town hall meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Roswell City Hall, citizens and officials can share their concerns about the proposed allocation changes.

The town hall meeting will include the mayors of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Sandy Springs, and will be moderated by WSB-TV Reporter Steve Gehlback.

All Fulton County Commissioners have been invited to participate in the town hall.

The town hall will take place in the Roswell City Council Chambers at City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell GA 30075.