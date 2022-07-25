North Fulton cities, county squabble over new formula for sales tax

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Area mayors fired off statements last week decrying a bid by Fulton County to keep a larger share of the countywide local option sales tax.
At stake is $252 million collected countywide each year that cities rely on to help fund hundreds of expenses, from park maintenance to light bills and almost everything in between.
In 2020, the city of Alpharetta received $15.5 million, or 5.8 percent of the total LOST collected in the county. Milton received $8.8 million, 3.3 percent of proceeds.
Every 10 years, the county and its cities – now 15 in number – renegotiate how money collected from the tax is distributed. Most often, the pot is generally apportioned based on each city’s population, with the county keeping a small portion for administrative fees.
But now, Fulton County has announced is wants to increase its share of LOST proceeds from 4.9 percent to 35 percent – a move some mayors say will cost municipalities millions in funding for city services.
The LOST one-penny sales tax is used by local governments to fund services like public safety, parks and recreation, libraries, courts, and other services, and by county governments to fund state-mandated services like county courts, jails, health departments, elections and other services.
Cities in Fulton County include Atlanta, Alpharetta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Palmetto, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Union City, and South Fulton.
County and city officials launched 2022 LOST negotiations July 15.
During the meeting, Fulton County proposed returning to a pre-2000 LOST distribution rate split of 35 percent to the county and 65 percent the cities. County officials said the revised formula would return the split to a fair and equitable distribution.
Fulton County claims it has lost more than $668 million in funding because of incorporations over the past 10 years, and added that those incorporations have not reduced the need for funding to provide state-mandated services.
The county contends its service responsibilities have grown over the last 10 years, but the reduction in LOST revenues due to incorporation, “has made the current distribution irrational to meet those needs.”
“The current distribution inequity is causing real and current pain to city residents on their county tax bill,” county documents said. “The county taxpayer is paying an additional $157 in property tax on a median value home in Fulton County due to the reduction in LOST from 35 percent to 4.9 percent.”
Cities unite in opposition
In a joint statement after the July 15 meeting, city leaders declared their opposition to the county’s proposal and said that the increase is not in line with shifting trends within the county over the past 10 years.
The cities’ statement argues that over the past 10 years, the county’s service area has shrunk from 90 square miles to less than 2 square miles, “in which less than 1,000 residents live.” The statement claims the cities provide essential services like police, fire and sanitation to nearly all Fulton County residents.
“No one anticipated anything like the jump from a 5 percent share to a 35 percent share, a six-fold increase, especially since the county’s service delivery area has decreased significantly while their revenues have increased greatly,” John’s Creek Mayor John Bradberry said.
If the LOST distribution proposed by Fulton County was enacted, the effect on local municipalities would be devastating, city officials say.
“It would significantly – and negatively – impact the city’s budget and our ability to deliver the services expected and deserved by our citizens,” Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said.
North Fulton officials fear that a disruption to LOST revenues in their city would either necessitate a cut in services or an increase in property tax rates to make up the lost funds.
“That's millions of dollars that we'll either have to cut services, which I don't see us doing, or increase property taxes,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “I mean, that would be a third of the revenue that's generated by the sales tax. And the sales tax is critical, especially in a city like Alpharetta.”
For smaller municipalities, like Mountain Park in Northwest Fulton County, the effects would be even more pronounced, due to the substantial portion of their budget LOST revenues contribute.
“We've always had to operate since 1927, with limited resources,” Mountain Park Mayor Jim Still said. “We feel like we've done a pretty good job, but there are some things that would just be hard to recover from … and that would be a hard, hard pill to swallow.”
Mountain Park, with a population of about 583, received $146,133 in LOST fund distribution in 2020. That constitutes 0.06 percent of the total.
Negotiations to resume
County and city officials will return to the table for negotiations on July 29 at 10 a.m. During this meeting, city representatives will present their proposed distribution LOST funds.
Despite the rocky start, city officials are confident the parties will reach a resolution and distribution that benefits everyone.
“We're early in the process,” Gilvin said. “I think all of us understand that it's in the best interest of everybody in Fulton County to successfully negotiate the deal we can all live with.”
Fulton County District 2 Commissioner Liz Hausmann declined to comment on the negotiations for Appen Media.
Bob Ellis, Fulton County District 1 Commissioner did not immediately respond to Appen Media’s request for comment on Friday.
But on July 19, Ellis released a statement concerning the growing cost of judicial services in Fulton County. According to Ellis, county financial requirements for judicial services has grown more than 45 percent since 2016.
“The county was also fortunate to earmark $75 million in additional funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that will be deployed through the end of 2024 to address the court backlog created by COVID,” Ellis said. “Unfortunately, even with these additional funds, the pace of increased funding needs to support the system is not showing signs of abating.”