North Fulton cities approved for infrastructure funds

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta, Milton and Roswell are set to receive $200,000 each to use at their discretion for infrastructure improvements.
The North Fulton Community Improvement District announced that on May 3 its board approved a total of $800,000 for the North Fulton cities and Fulton County as a local match for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The bill, passed by congress in the fall of 2021, sets aside $1 trillion for infrastructure improvements across the country. Nearly half of the funds will be allocated to federal highway, bridge and public transportation improvements, according to the North Fulton CID. It also gives local entities the opportunity to apply for grants to implement infrastructure projects from roads and bridges to broadband.
CID Chairman Kerry Armstrong said community improvement districts are “perfectly positioned” to help local communities access these funds.
“We are helping our partners expedite important projects and creating an opportunity for our communities to bring these funds to North Fulton,” Armstrong said.
In Alpharetta, Mayor Jim Gilvin said the city is “extremely grateful” for its partnership with the North Fulton CID.
“We are excited for the opportunity to benefit from this important funding and feel we are better equipped to apply thanks to the action taken by the North Fulton CID,” Gilvin said.
