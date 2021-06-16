ROSWELL Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at their food pantry next week.
Walk-ins are welcome and children aged 12 and up are eligible if a parent or guardian is present. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each of the days offered.
NFCC thrift shop tote bags will be gifted to those who receive vaccinations.
— Sydney Dangremond
