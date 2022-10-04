‘No Shame’ campaign; Mental health takes lead across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — September is nationally recognized as Suicide Prevention and Recovery Awareness Month. And, some cities in north metro Atlanta are reminding themselves of that.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says September is a time to raise awareness about suicide, a “stigmatized, often taboo, topic.” Suicide was the 12th leading cause of death in 2020, claiming the lives of almost 46,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting database WISQARS.

Milton and Johns Creek city councils have made proclamations at recent meetings to raise awareness about mental health challenges. But, the cities’ initiatives to break down stigmas extend beyond September.

At the Sept. 7 Milton City Council meeting, Mayor Peyton Jamison declared September as Mental Wellness Month in the city. Since 2019, the City of Milton and the Alpharetta-based LRJ Foundation have partnered to provide educational programming about mental health throughout the community.

Teressa Ruspi Stann, LRJ Foundation co-founder and executive director, began the nonprofit after losing her brother to suicide in 2012.

While the foundation focuses on mental health in schools, Stann said that Milton’s efforts extend beyond the classroom.

“They like to wrap in the support of workplace wellness,” she said. “And I think that's very important to connect to the community on all different levels.”

Mental wellness webinar

Stann introduced the Sept. 21 mental wellness webinar for Milton residents, which focused on Milton first responders. Last year’s webinar focused on older residents.

Mayor Jamison made opening remarks.

“The reality is that many people from all different places, all different backgrounds and in all different situations struggle daily,” Jamison said. “We in Milton are committed to doing what we can to raise public awareness, combat stigmas and to let people know that help is out there, and they're not alone.”

The webinar featured other speakers, including Milton firefighter Jamie Leavell,who spoke about the benefits of having a therapy guide dog at the station. Katey, who has been registered as an emotional support animal, sat next to her fishing for treats.

“With the fire service, specifically in public safety in general, the stigma is where we run into the big issue,” Leavell said. “And with the dog, it doesn't seem like you're getting therapy. It's just something that makes you feel a little bit better.”

She said Katey bridges a gap and breaks the ice for people who want to reach out for help but who don’t feel like they can.

Police Chief Rich Austin spoke about the free mental health support officers receive as well as the training that helps them handle on-the-job situations that involve people in mental distress. He also mentioned the Police Department’s goal of implementing a co-responder team that would allow a licensed mental health professional to assist with crisis calls.

Advocate and educator Chantal Webb, whose organization, In It Together, works with children with special needs and mental illness, talked about ways parents can help their children during times of stress.

Around 4.4 million children between the ages of 13 to 17 are diagnosed with anxiety, Webb said. That number reflects those who have been diagnosed, so the number is probably much higher, she said.

“One of the important things we want to do is teach them coping mechanisms,” she said. “So, the message isn't that we're not going to have stress in our lives, because we do, but how do we cope with it?”

Counselor and author Veronica White Fernandes, who’s been with the LRJ Foundation for nine years, was the last to speak. Fernandes described ways to keep a balance among areas of personal wellness: emotional, occupational, intellectual, environmental, spiritual, physical and social.

Throughout her presentation, she answered the question, “How do we cope?” by describing ways to manage emotions, improve communication skills, maintain relationships and boundaries. She also focused on mindfulness.

“Sometimes mindfulness can sound like a contradiction because it feels like we're in our mind, when actually we're doing our best to be more still than in our thoughts,” Fernandes said.

‘No Shame’ campaign

In Johns Creek, City Councilman Chris Coughlin led a No Shame proclamation to promote Mental Health and Suicide Awareness and Recovery Month at the Sept. 12 council meeting. Councilwoman Stacy Skinner followed up with a reading of the No Shame pledge.

Mayor John Bradberry offered additional context by speaking about Patriot Day Commemoration, a 9/11 event the city hosted, and he highlighted how the event’s speaker focused on how 9/11 heightened mental health challenges.

Citing statistics among first responders and military, Bradberry said law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. He also said that military suicide rates are four times higher than deaths that occurred during military operations since 9/11.

“I mean, think about those very sobering statistics,” Bradberry said.

Johns Creek partnered with One Johns Creek Coalition to participate in the SAFE Project’s No Shame campaign, which encourages individuals to take a pledge to provide a shame-free environment by learning more about mental health challenges, stigma and the disease of addiction.

This is the first year Johns Creek is participating in the campaign.

Pursuing strategies

One Johns Creek Coalition, which sits under the 501(c)(3) Pathways2Life, only just established itself in December 2020, after receiving a grant from the city. The coalition then acquired an MOU agreement with the city in December 2021.

The coalition pulls together representatives from all sectors of Johns Creek to accomplish seven strategies of community change, including things like modifying policies and laws and reducing barriers, said Kendal McMichael, youth coordinator for the coalition and prevention specialist at Pathways2Life.

Organizations can become a coalition partner and sign up for a 30-minute presentation from the coalition on shame and stigma. The nonprofit also offers a presentation on trauma.

“Trauma impacts the ability to relate, and it impacts shame and stigma,” said Alyse Hensel, the coalition’s program director. Hensel also does marketing and operations for Pathways2Life.

Most of the coalition’s initiatives are school-driven because they’re student-focused, she said.

McMichael went to Centennial High School in Johns Creek and shared her personal struggles as a teenager.

“I couldn't even put terms to what I was dealing with because there was no avenue for me to talk to anybody about what I was dealing with,” she said.

McMichael said she wants to create a community where it's normal to talk about mental health.

The No Shame pledge is set for the month of September. But, Hensel and McMichael are working on another wave from October to December.

They also suggest that people continue posting throughout the year, several times a month, to embrace “no shame” as part of organizations’ internal conversations.

One Johns Creek Coalition is also developing a student-led program in senior care facilities, where drug deactivation bags will be distributed. The bags allow people to dispose of dangerous leftover drugs.

For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29, the coalition will have an information booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kroger on State Bridge Road. Drug deactivation bags for liquids will be provided.