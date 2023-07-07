NFCC transforms lives with language lessons

ROSWELL, Ga. — When Roswell resident Diana Traslavina moved to the area from Colombia a year ago, she quickly learned that English was a necessity.

The native Spanish speaker came from Bogotá with her son to the United States in hopes of the “best life.” She came to Georgia to be with her sister, who speaks no English.

“Quickly, we clearly needed the language,” Traslavina said.

She said several people encouraged her to visit North Fulton Community Charities in Roswell to take the organization’s English as a second language course. The charity services around 10,000 people in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.

This year, the nonprofit celebrates 40 years of service through emergency assistance for housing, medical care and transportation, as well as a food pantry and thrift shop. It also runs education programs—namely, the English as a second language program.

The 15-week course is offered three times a year, with classes twice a week. Students take a placement test and are placed by level, advancing to “proficient” in level five. The free classes require no personal identification, which helps keep the program accessible.

Traslavina said she started the program at a level three, although she joked she didn’t know any English going in. The program was intensive, but in three months she moved through to level five.

“I feel very, very proud of me to have known I can do that,” Traslavina said.

NFCC Executive Director Sandy Holiday said people who come to the United States without the English language creates unique barriers.

“They are the most challenged in our communities, because they don’t know how to advocate for themselves,” Holiday said.

The English learning program is full immersion, so the teacher only speaks in English. Students come from various countries, including India, Ukraine, Cameroon and Colombia. The students are placed in rotating groups to communicate with each other.

Without a shared language to rely on, the students speak to each other exclusively in English. Program manager Wynona Kuehl said the format creates close bonds between the new North Fulton County residents.

“That really builds community,” Kuehl said. “By the last week, they all feel connected.”

The 15-week course serves about 200 students a session. Holiday said many students drop out of level three of the program because they have learned enough to “empower” themselves.

“They’re here to say teach me the language to communicate and take care of myself in my daily life, and that’s pretty awesome,” Holiday said.

Language is not the only barrier faced by many clients, though. Holiday said a lot of people use multiple services from the nonprofit.

“It’s called a continuum because no matter where you enter that spectrum, you continue on it towards other services,” Holiday said.

Part of the continuum came into play when the nonprofit started looking for a new client services specialist in March. Holiday wanted to recruit internally, from one of their thousands of clients.

“We should be employing our clients, we should walk the walk,” Holiday said.

As program manager for the English language classes, Kuehl recommended Traslavina, who had recently completed the language program for the company role.

After two interviews, Traslavina was hired at the nonprofit’s front desk. She said the position requires some administrative and computer work, but a lot of her job calls for interacting with people who come into the building.

“We need to learn what problems they have or how we can help,” Traslavina said.

People often come to the front desk in need of emergency services, and Traslavina is the one who helps them get started. She said the conversations have also been good practice for her English skills. In her months at the role, Traslavina said the job has “opened the doors” to her new life.

“The best thing here is I can help other people,” Traslavina said.

Holiday said there’s an added benefit to having a former client be the first face people see at North Fulton Community Charities.

“She’s looking at our work as a client,” Holiday said.

The executive director explained she often reaches out to former clients for advice and questions regarding everything from organizational decisions to newsletters. The nonprofit also has a former client on the board of directors, which Holiday plans to continue long term.

Traslavina said she’s grateful for the opportunities she’s received, and she now feels better in this country.

In light of the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary, Holiday wants to flip that gratitude back to the community. Rather than celebrate the organization’s success she wants to spotlight those who helped it last across the decades.

“They’re grateful to us, but we see it a little bit differently,” Holiday said. “We are so grateful that the community didn’t just launch us but grew us and has helped us be successful.”