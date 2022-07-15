Neighbors raise cain over hotel in Crabapple

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 125 Alpharetta community members dialed in for a virtual hearing July 13 to vent frustrations over a hotel development proposed along Alpharetta’s border with the city of Milton.

Local developer Rob Forrest is planning a multi-faceted development with an 80-room hotel, amenities, meeting and event spaces, as well as a restaurant and rooftop bar and pool.

The development would occupy 1.3 acres off Crabapple Road, in between the Crabapple Government Center and The Goddard School Crabapple.

Forrest said the project was shaped around input from local business owners, restaurant owners and community members. Another meeting has been scheduled for July 20 at Alpharetta City Hall at 6 p.m.

Most community members viewing Wednesday’s meeting expressed opposition to the development, citing traffic concerns, objecting to its scale and character and questioning whether the 1.3-acre project could handle parking from guests and employees.

Opposition grew even more fervent over the fact that the hotel would be next door to The Goddard School Crabapple.

"We can talk about congestion and parking, fit to the area, the noise, the traffic, the zoning ... but plain and simple it's dangerous." Debra Braun, owner and operator of The Goddard School Crabapple said during the session.

School has endured growth

Braun, who has operated the school since it opened in 2003, said the hotel would have huge impacts on the school and could put children and families at risk.

Even without the addition of a hotel next door, Braun said that surrounding development has already caused dangerous situations at the school, due to unsafe drivers and people cutting through the roads connecting The Goddard school to the adjacent developments.

"Whether we need a hotel or not, I don't know. I know nothing about that. But, this is not the location for it," she said. "There are shootings at schools, there is potential voyeurism by being able to see into a playground, into classrooms, to say nothing of the congested area."

Alpharetta resident Clifford Martin laid out his own objections to the development, emphasizing that any project built in Alpharetta must be consistent with what residents envision. He said the project doesn’t fit the community’s needs.

“This is not the city of Milton,” Martin said. “... What Milton does is what Milton does, but this is Alpharetta, and you need to be respectful to the people of Alpharetta."

Addressing the community’s comments and objections, Forrest said that while the development seems out of character by Alpharetta zoning standards, the project isn’t too out of keeping with businesses in the surrounding area.

Forrest said the property is in a unique position, because it sits on an island that is part of Alpharetta but surrounded by the city of Milton.

"Yes, we are zoning this in Alpharetta but that's because this is a pocket, 100 percent surrounded 360 degrees by the city of Milton,” he said. “So, this really isn't Alpharetta – legally it's Alpharetta, but it is in the center of downtown Milton."

Parking at the establishment could be doubled with valets and a lift system, similar to that used at The Hamilton hotel in downtown Alpharetta, he said. Any concerns about the size of the development, he said, could be alleviated in the planning process when they have a more realistic picture of what the project would look like.

"It's very residentially sized, so it's not a big building, I know it looks like it on the renderings, but these renderings are not final by any stretch,” Forrest said. “These are just talking points to get started with."

The Zoom Hearing on the hotel development was interrupted and discontinued after about 30 minutes, when the session was “Zoom-Bombed” by uninvited attendees who disrupted the discussion.

City staff said unanswered questions would be addressed by Forrest and shared online at a future date.

The proposal will go before the Alpharetta Planning Commission on Aug. 4, and before the Alpharetta City Council on Aug. 22.

Mid Broadwell project

In other matters brought up at the Wednesday session, Toll Brothers pitched a proposed development off Mid Broadwell and Wills Road in Alpharetta.

Attorney Don Rolader, representing the developers, said that if granted a rezoning, Toll Brothers would develop the property into a project with 54 townhomes and 20 separate single-family homes.

Rolader said that the project spans 10.7 acres from The Lex Apartment Complex on Mid Broadwell Road to Cronan’s Cabinet Shop at the corner of Mid Broadwell and Wills Roads and abutting the Hunter’s Oaks Subdivision in the south.

Townhomes in the development would be priced from the mid-$700,000s with 2,400-square-foot floorplans, and detached single family homes would be priced from the high $900,000s at 3,100 square feet, according to Toll Brothers Land Acquisition Manager Cassie Fitzgerald.

Questions and comments from community members focused on traffic impact, how the new development would affect the community and what density the development would be zoned for.

Most residents who weighed in, objected to the proposal or questioned its suitability for the area.

"We've been here a little bit less than a year, and frankly the traffic is so bad it's a living hell," Wills Road resident Michael Bergman said.

"I'm really disappointed to hear that this is even a possibility,” resident Lindsey Bergman said. “We can't even pull out of our driveway during a workday or at 5 o'clock when school is in session. It is a parking lot. I think this is a foolish decision and a foolish idea in general."

Rolader countered that the developer would be conducting a traffic study in the area in the next week to find out more about what the impact of their project might be, and what traffic mitigation techniques would need to be deployed.

"Right now, it's zoned more intensely than what we propose for development, and in my developer's opinion, if you were to develop it for commercial and office purposes, it would yield much more traffic than what we're proposing," he said. "We think that our traffic study will indicate a way in which do this development and maintain the stability of the traffic in that area."

However, opponents questioned running a traffic study during the summer and not when the roads are at their peak use during the school year.

Like the proposed Crabapple hotel, this item will go before Alpharetta officials at their meetings in August for further discussion and a vote.