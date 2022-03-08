Milton teens plead not guilty to murder of Alpharetta man

MILTON, Ga. — Two former Milton High School athletes accused of murdering an Alpharetta man, have pleaded not guilty and are now demanding a trial by jury.
Cameron Walker, 17, and Jonathan Murray, 18, both of Roswell, were indicted Feb. 11 on three counts of felony murder, murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to purchase marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Court records show the teens have repeatedly asked to be released from the Fulton County Jail on bail, but so far, have been unsuccessful. Their attorneys filed a motion to waive arraignment March 3.
According to arrest warrants obtained by the Herald, Alpharetta police, with assistance from the North Fulton SWAT team, arrested the Milton varsity basketball players at a gas station in November, moments after their win over Roswell.
The warrants state police used a collection of Snapchat messages, cellphone records, surveillance images and witness statements during an “intense month-long investigation” to build their case, determining that the teens had allegedly made plans to rob 24-year-old Connor Walsh Mediate when they met him at his Alpharetta apartment to buy drugs.
Police say that when Walker took the drugs, Mediate put up a fight and was shot. Police have not said which of the two teens shot Mediate. However, after the shooting, the teens drove back in Walker’s father’s maroon Porsche Panamera and spent the night at Walker’s home, the warrants state.
Officers arrived at the scene at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 and allegedly found Mediate with three gunshot wounds to the neck lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the parking lot of his apartment complex. Despite efforts to revive him, Mediate was declared dead at the scene.
The warrants state Alpharetta police found marijuana and THC vape pen cartridges inside Mediate’s apartment, and cellphone records showed he had recently used Snapchat and Telegram to sell drugs.
George Mason University, which had signed Walker just seven days before his arrest, rescinded its offer a short time later.
“We are devastated that a young person in Georgia lost his life, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” a representative for George Mason athletics said. “We take these matters with the utmost level of seriousness. Cameron Walker’s family has been notified that he can no longer be considered for admission into the George Mason University men’s basketball program.”