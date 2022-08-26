Milton residents question partisanship of elections committee

MILTON, Ga. — Members of the Milton Election Feasibility Committee faced criticism for alleged partisanship at their Aug. 22 meeting.

During public comment, several residents came forth calling for a system of checks and balances within the committee. While Milton municipal elections themselves are nonpartisan, residents implied underlying partisanship among the committee members appointed to study how the city can operate its own election.

Over the past few months, the six-person committee has met to research information on the feasibility of Milton running its own municipal elections. The committee was formalized in April 2022 after close to two dozen residents petitioned the Milton City Council last November to fire Fulton County from running the city’s municipal elections, citing integrity concerns and costs to taxpayers.

At the committee’s Aug. 3 meeting, overseers from Peachtree Corners presented information on what it’s like to run a municipal election. Peachtree Corners spent $50,687 for its November 2021 municipal general election.

Milton paid Fulton County $84,671 to run its 2021 municipal general election. It paid the county another $70,368 to conduct a runoff election in late November, according to the contract agreement.

Evaluating Milton democracy

Several Milton residents questioned the impartiality of those creating the groundwork for self-run municipal elections.

Milton resident Donna Johnson said that after writing a letter to Mayor Peyton Jamison and speaking with council members, she thought it important to go “on the record” at the meeting about her concerns.

“I wish this committee would have been more of a bipartisan committee,” Johnson said. “Most of us know where most of you on this committee stand.”

Resident Anthia Carter also conveyed her skepticism over the committee’s intentions.

“What I am hoping is that this is not a partisan, political move seeping into our nice, small town,” she said. “What it really is is that last ditch attempt to throw everything at the wall, to tilt turnout. It’s not fair.”

Carter then stressed the definition of democracy.

“Democracy is coming together as a whole, when everyone works together — not one side over the other side.”

During her remarks, Milton resident Deborah Jones highlighted the overall lack of trust in Fulton County by expressing disappointment in committee member Mark Amick’s past actions.

In December 2020, Amick testified at a legislative hearing that he had observed an irregularity during a recount in DeKalb County while working as a poll watcher in the 2020 elections. Amick was subpoenaed in June as part of a Fulton County investigation into Republican attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

After public comment concluded, committee member and Milton City Councilman Rick Mohrig countered the accusations, saying municipal elections are a nonpartisan issue.

Cost versus election integrity

Committee member and City Councilman Paul Moore cited cost as his own motivation for forming the Election Feasibility Committee. Election costs have gone up over the years, he said.

Other committee members have alluded to trust and integrity issues throughout the meetings.

Not only has integrity been a consistent talking point, but the report template created by panel member and Assistant City Manager Stacey Inglis cites election integrity as an issue to be reconciled through the committee.

The template consists of the committee’s objective, approach, options (electronic versus paper ballot voting), financial considerations, operational practicality, risk/reward, cost-benefit analysis and recommendation.

Panel members identified three rewards. First was the city’s potential for saving money; second was the city having control over its own process; third was accuracy and integrity of voting.

Panel member Lisa Cauley spoke at length about potential voter disenfranchisement as a risk.

“We don't want voters to feel disenfranchised in any way,” Cauley said. “So, we need to protect that in this process.”

Voter access was another element raised at the meeting. Peachtree Corners has one polling location. With almost twice the area as Peachtree Corners, Fulton County lists Milton with 13 precincts and eight polling locations.

Inglis drafted a spreadsheet with election items and associated costs. The grand total stands at a little over $20,000, but much of the document was left blank or lines without definitive answers.

Committee members have two meetings left before they must present their findings to the Milton City Council Oct. 16. Members discussed asking for an extension, pending whatever progress is made before the next meeting on Sept. 15.