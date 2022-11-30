Milton Police: Reports of Cambridge High shooting are false

MILTON, Ga. — Police officials said Wednesday that news of an active shooter at Cambridge High School in Milton has been deemed a hoax.
Milton Police officers responded to the school off Bethany Road and Ga. 9 on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from an unknown source claiming to be a teacher, saying that shots had been fired.
“Milton Police contacted Cambridge High’s administration, which reported no incidents they were aware of though they did put the school on a hard lockdown,” a Milton Police news release said.
While the school was in lockdown, police officers completed a sweep of the school and found no indication that shots had been fired, Milton Police Capt. Charles Barstow said.
Barstow said similar threats have been reported at schools across Georgia, including one threat made at a Savannah school earlier today.
Milton Police, in conjunction with the Fulton County School System will continue investigating this event, he said.