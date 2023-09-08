Milton mayor receives death threats

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison reported threatening calls and text messages he received to police Sept. 6.

Jamison told detectives he received a call from a number he didn’t recognize, before the Milton City Council meeting Wednesday evening. The caller threatened to kill the mayor, according to the police report.

Jamison asked the caller to repeat their remarks and passed the phone to Milton Police Chief Rich Austin, who was also at City Hall, the report said. Austin said the caller replied, “I’m going to kill you and everyone there,” then disconnected the phone.

Minutes later, Jamison received three more text messages. One demanded that the mayor “leave now” and to not “show up in any part of Milton exposed.” Another read “Georgia is going down. Especially here.”

Menacing remarks to the mayor began days before, though. According to the police report, Jamison said he received two text messages Sept. 3 that read, “there’s gonna be a change round here” and another that read, “There’s eyes on you n ur lil family.”

The Milton Criminal Investigations Division was given all the current details of the incident and will be conducting the investigation moving forward, the police report said.

In an interview with Appen Media, Jamison said he hasn’t received any threats since Sept. 6. When asked if he thought the threats were related to Milton’s election administration, he said he did not want to speculate as to not interfere with the police investigation.